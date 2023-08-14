Brett Eldredge Talks Putting the Important Things First, New Music and, Yes, Christmas in August (Exclusive)

The 'Mr. Christmas' singer is teaming up with Lowe's for a promotion that will include an acoustic performance for a lucky fan

Published on August 14, 2023 12:01AM EDT
Brett Eldredge
Photo:

Loweâs Home Improvement

It’s still the dog days of August, but country superstar and Christmas enthusiast Brett Eldredge is already thinking about the holiday season.

The "Mr. Christmas" singer is teaming up with Lowe's to bring a big dose of December to one lucky fan in Nashville, who will not only have their backyard decked out in Christmas trees, garlands and inflatables, but will also be treated to a special acoustic performance by Eldredge himself. 

“I very much wanna be able to get in the Christmas spirit anytime, whether it be the day after Christmas or in the middle of the summer,” Eldredge, 37, exclusively tells PEOPLE of the inspiration behind the partnership. “I love summer, but it's been so hot. I think it was a natural fit for [myself and Lowe's] to get together and we're decking the decks. We're basically encouraging everybody to throw a party and get decked up for the holidays and get into the spirit.”

The winner will also see Eldredge dressed to the nines for the occasion. “I'm gonna sing some songs and I'm gonna put on my tux and just go full 'Mr. Christmas' mode,” he adds.

Brett Eldredge Talks Putting the Important Things First, New Music and, Yes, Christmas in August

Loweâs Home Improvement


For the country music artist, who has recorded two holiday albums (Glow and Mr. Christmas) and even does a holiday tour, it’s never too early to celebrate the season.

“We got a lot of great things in store for this holiday season,” he says. “And I think this is a great way to kick it off."

That sense of togetherness is something that Eldredge has been thinking about of late. In June, he posted an Instagram in which he talked about taking a pause from the grind of the music industry this year. He wrote about concentrating on family, friends, travel, relationships, mental health, volunteering and other meaningful things in his life. He describes it as an empowering feeling. 

“I love to sing. I love to write. But I also love to be a good friend and a good brother and a good nephew and a good son and a good uncle, and all that," he tells PEOPLE. "And I feel that was an important thing for me, and I've been able to do that while I'm touring. I've always tried to find that balance. But I think for me to really step back and be like, 'I'm gonna put this in the center of my life,' and really just take a step back and make this a priority with my life.”

Brett Eldredge

Loweâs Home Improvement

The feeling of introspection also found itself in his music, including his previous albums. “Sunday Drive really started that for me,” he says. “That was a really deep record. And I think now the vulnerability just feels a little bit more open–like there's space to be able to talk about these things even more”

His current outlook has also carried over into the new music he has recently written, including a song called “Lonely in a Crowded Room.” He explains: “I'm not trying to bring everybody down–I'm trying to say, this is how I feel right now. I also have a song that's a lot of fun about how I felt yesterday, but this is how I feel right here."

"I think that's what life is, right? It's that ride," he continues. "Not every day is great, and a lot of days are rough. And that's okay, too.”

Brett Eldredge

Loweâs Home Improvement

Eldredge doesn’t have a timetable for when his next album will come out but shared that recording will probably begin in the next few months. “I've been trying this year to try not to put a deadline on myself,” he says, “because then I'll [have] those expectations that I've been putting on myself for so many years.

“So when it feels right, we'll get the music right. When I feel like it's right, and it’s really my full heart, I'm gonna bring it to my fans and get it out there in a beautiful way.”

