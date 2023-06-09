Bret Michaels Sells Calabasas Home in Off-Market Deal for $6.2 Million — See Inside!

The home was originally purchased by the Poison frontman for over $4.7 million in 2020

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 9, 2023 03:56PM EDT
Bret Michaels selling his home in Calabasas
Photo:

Jeff Elson, Cindy Ord/Getty

Bret Michaels is saying goodbye to his Calabasas home.

The Poison singer, 60, recently sold his 5,950 sq. ft. property in the celebrity-favorite enclave of Calabasas, Calif., specifically in the gated community of The Oaks. Michaels purchased the home in Nov. 2020 for about $4.7 million, and sold in a private sale for just over $6.2 million, PEOPLE confirms. 

"It's an honor to represent Bret on another real estate deal,” Michaels' real estate agent Jorden Cohen of Re/MAX tells PEOPLE. “He is all about ‘good karma’ and this transaction was perfect from beginning to end.”

Bret Michaels selling his home in Calabasas

Jeff Elson

The two-story home sits on a half-acre at the edge of a hill, with views of the city below, mountains in the distance and a nearby golf course. Its outdoor features include a pool with a small stone bridge, a cabana and a spa area.

The property also boasts a sprawling lawn dotted with trees and palms that transitions into rock formations and pathways closer to the home.

Bret Michaels selling his home in Calabasas

Jeff Elson

Inside, there are two family rooms and an office space with an electric fireplace, and a kitchen with a center island and breakfast bar.

Bret Michaels selling his home in Calabasas

Jeff Elson

There are several other bonus rooms throughout, including a billiards room attached to the living room and a detached gym. 

“The estate is extremely special, providing some of the best views Calabasas has to offer,” said Cohen, author of the Amazon #1 bestseller The Agent’s Edge.

Bret Michaels selling his home in Calabasas

Jeff Elson

Michaels celebrated his milestone 60th birthday on March 15. In an interview with PEOPLE in April, he said he was invigorated by everything he's been through.

Bret Michaels selling his home in Calabasas

Jeff Elson

"It's been a crazy roller-coaster ride," said the singer and former reality TV star, who's a dad to two daughters with his on-and-off partner of 30 years, model Kristi Gibson. "After all the adversity I've been through, I just feel grateful to be here. If I were to go today — and I hope I don't! — I would die with a full heart."

The rocker is set to kick off his Parti-Gras tour in July.

