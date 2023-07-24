U.S. Breast Milk Contaminated by 25 Kinds of Flame Retardant Chemicals, Research Says

The toxic chemicals were found in every sample of women's breast milk that was tested, according to a new study

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 24, 2023 06:09PM EDT
Flame Retardants Found in Breast Milk
New research has found flame retardant chemicals in breast milk in the U.S. Photo:

Getty

New research shows that a class of toxic flame retardants has been “widely” found in breast milk in the United States.

Breast milk from fifty women around the United States was analyzed for the new study. Every single sample contained some level of brominated flame retardants (BFRs), with a total of 25 different types of BFRs identified in the milk, according to a report in the The Guardian

BFRs are commonly found in plastics, televisions, and electronics, and “are currently the largest marketed flame retardant group due to their high performance efficiency and low cost,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Flame Retardants Found in Breast Milk
Electronics like television sets commonly use brominated flame retardant chemicals.

Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BFRs surged in popularity after polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), which were previously used as flame retardants, were banned or scrutinized due to potential health risks. 

According to The Guardian, “the two chemicals are structurally similar and used for the same purpose,” but “bromophenols are unregulated because so little is known about their toxicity.”

But they have been shown to negatively impact humans, according to the EPA: “Recent epidemiological studies clearly indicated that BFRs affect human health. The human health effects include cryptorchidism, alterations in thyroid hormone homeostasis, reproductive effects, and reduced development of children at school age that include psychomotor development index and IQ performance.” 

Humans are exposed when they breathe in dust contaminated with the chemicals or ingest them, according to the EPA, which also reports that “indoor contamination is proposed to be a significant source of human exposure." Young children — who are prone to putting their hands in their mouths and their mouths on non-food items — are most at risk.

In addition, the study found that one class of BFRs “has also been detected in plastic toys with recycled plastic content and was the compound with the greatest leaching into artificial saliva.”

“It’s maddening to find current-use brominated flame retardants in breast milk, 20 years after contamination with PBDEs rang alarm bells,” Erika Schreder, the study’s co-author, wrote in a post on Toxic-Free Future

Flame Retardants Found in Breast Milk
The chemicals were found in every sample of breast milk used in the study.

Getty

She pointed out that Best Buy replaced the harmful chemicals used in its brand of television sets with “a substitute assessed as safer.”

“Best Buy has shown it’s possible — now it and other electronics retailers should take the next step and ensure all the electronics they sell contain only safer chemicals,” Schreder writes.

The study points out that Apple and HP have also restricted the chemicals.

And while flame retardant chemicals might be eliminated from one line of products, they can still show up in related merchandise. One flame retardant chemical, called chlorinated tris, was banned from use in children’s pajamas in 1977 after it was found to potentially alter DNA. However, Dr. Heather Stapleton, a chemist at Duke University, found it in her son's play tunnel.

“That really horrified me,” she told The New York Times. “He put his mouth all over that mesh.”

Related Articles
'Sister Wives' Star Tony Padron Reveals He Lost Nearly 100 Pounds in 10 Months.
'Sister Wives' Star Tony Padron Lost Nearly 100 Lbs. in 10 Months: 'The Key Is Consistency'
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Issa Rae Didn’t Think Her Body Was in 'Barbie Shape,' Talks Feeling 'Less Insecure' After Seeing Diverse Cast
MrBeastâs Kris Tyson Comes Out as Transgender amid Hormone Replacement Therapy
MrBeast’s Kris Tyson Comes Out as Transgender: 'I Am a Woman! She/Her'
Hoda Kotb,Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Weigh In on Debate About Washing Feet in Shower: 'Everything's Rolling Down There'
Adrian Williams for Peloton
Peloton’s Adrian Williams on Taking an 8-Week Break to Heal After Surgery: ‘I Did Nothing’ (Exclusive)
fanatics ceo weight loss
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin Says He Lost Weight on Mounjaro
Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennett, Emma Heming and Bruce Willis attend the 8th Annual Exploring the Arts Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 29, 2014 in New York City.
Emma Heming Willis Reflects on What Tony Bennett Taught Her About Alzheimer's Disease
Pfizer pharmaceutical factory after a tornado damaged the facility
Pfizer Plant Damaged After North Carolina Tornado, 'Long-Term Shortages' of Medicine are Likely, Expert Says
Karolyn Schrage, executive director of the Choices Medical Services clinic in Joplin, Mo., says that pregnant women, young men and teens are part of the rapidly growing number of syphilis patients she sees. (Bruce Stidham for Kaiser Health News)
Why Are So Many People Getting Syphilis? An Expert Explains the Uptick in Cases
Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky Dies After Accidentally Being Struck by a Barbell
Bali Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky, 33, Dies After 450-Lb. Barbell Hits His Neck
Michael Jleene Hardaway sepsis amputation gofund me
Houston Man Undergoes Double Amputation After Flea Bite: Report
Katie Cahoj Tout
A Tick Bite Led Katie Cahoj to Develop a Life-Threatening Allergy to Red Meat: 'I Was Afraid to Eat Anything'
Two-year-old boy dies from brain-eating bug in Nevada after playing in hot springs water
2-Year-Old Nevada Boy Dies from Brain-Eating Amoeba: 'He Fought 7 Days'
Erik Brooks and Jill Martin attend Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City.
'Today' 's Jill Martin Is 'Grateful' Breast Cancer Diagnosis Came After Her Wedding (Exclusive)
Mark Consuelos Shows Off Six-Pack During a Cold Plunge on Live with Kelly and Mark
Mark Consuelos Strips Down, Shows Off His Six-Pack as He Takes a Cold Plunge on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'
Snooki Slams Online Weight Shamers: 'Stop Commenting on People's Bodies. It's Not Nice"
Snooki Slams Online Weight Shamers: 'Stop Commenting on People's Bodies. It's Not Nice'