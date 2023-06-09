'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52: 'A Devastating Loss of a Huge Life'

Breaking Bad actor, Mike Batayeh, has died at 52.

Batayeh — who was best known for his role of Dennis Markowski, the man in charge of Gustavo’s laundromat in Breaking Bad — died on June 1, according to his obituary.

His rep tells PEOPLE that he died in his sleep at his Michigan home after suffering a heart attack. Batayeh's sister Diane also confirmed to TMZ that the actor had no history of heart problems and his death was very sudden.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," Batayeh's family said in a statement to the outlet.

His family also remembered him as someone who was "always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges," according to his obituary.

Batayeh appeared in three episodes of Breaking Bad in 2011.

He also has credits in areas of film and television, including a voice acting role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and appearances in Prank of America, Battle Creek, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, CSI: Miami and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Before his death, Batayeh was pursuing a career in comedy. Two weeks ago, he shared a clip on Instagram from a recent stand up set he performed.

The actor is survived by his siblings, Ida, Diane, MaryAnn, Madeline and Theresa, as well as his many nieces and nephews, per his obituary. Batayeh's legacy will also live on in his many friendships — apparent by some of the social media tributes that poured in after his death.

One loved one remembered him as "an old school friend, who was loyal, generous, wise and invested in the people that you loved."

"A devastating loss of a huge life - Mike Batayeh, you were everybody’s friend," director and friend Rola Nashef wrote on Facebook. "And I mean everybody. There isn’t a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn’t make laugh, think, inspire and root for. You wanted to see us all win... Your sense of humor and your talent for stage, screenwriting, television and film was genius, outrageous and fearless."

Another friend, Yorg Kerasiotis, added of Batayeh: 'You were the superstar we always admired and one of the funniest men I’ve ever known."

Because Batayeh had a passion for helping young people in his community, his family said any donations made in his honor will go towards supporting and providing recreation to the Southwest Detroit youth.