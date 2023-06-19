Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate 'Superdad' Nick Cannon with Decked-Out Display on Father's Day

Bre Tiesi is sharing the love for Nick Cannon this Father's Day!

The Selling Sunset realtor, 32, celebrated the Wild N'Out host, 42, for being a great father to their son, Legendary Love, 11 months.

Admitting this year's celebrations were a bit last minute, Tiesi showed off a vibrant superhero-themed balloon display that read "F Day," calling Cannon a "Super Dad" on her Instagram Story.

"Super big display for a superhero dad!" she wrote over the photo.

Instagram/bre_tiesi

Tiesi shared video of Cannon posing with his soon-to-be 1-year-old son, laughing as the little one took in all the balloons that surrounded them.

She also shared special moments between them in a Netflix-style video montage shared on her Instagram, writing, "I can not believe legendary is almost a year old. Lord knows how much legendary loves his daddy 🥹."

"Thankful for everything you are. We love you so much @nickcannon Happy Father’s Day! 🧩," she continued.



In March, Cannon appeared on Audacy's Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, where he shared that while he does not give a "monthly allowance" to the mothers of his 12 children, he never denies them finances should there be something they need.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

"It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he explained while discussing his child support arrangement with each of the women. "What they need, they get it."

"There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive. ... That's why they call me the provider," Cannon added.

Cannon is father to 12 children, including Legendary. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months

