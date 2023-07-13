Bre Tiesi Puts Her Own Twist on Sexy Style on 'Selling Sunset': 'I Do It in a Way That's Comfortable' (Exclusive)

Bre Tiesi takes fashion very seriously — which in turn makes it so much fun.

The newest member of the Selling Sunset cast on Netflix, Tiesi joined in season 6 — which meant she knew she was going to have to bring it sartorially right out of the gate. The women already part of the Oppenheim Group in West Hollywood had been amping up their style since season 1, so by the time Tiesi arrived, the style choices were over the top.

Tiesi was not afraid to join in on the action.

“This is fun for me,” Tiesi tells PEOPLE. “No matter what job you do, there's an underlying pressure to perform. I am over-the-top all the time and I knew [the fashion] came with the territory. I actually thought that that was one of the more fun aspects.”

By joining the company and subsequently the show, Tiesi brought her own style into the mix — a structured, sexy style that’s unlike what any of the other real estate agents are wearing.

“I’m very monochromatic and masculine,” she says. “Everything has to be matching. I’ve always been a tomboy; I love to get glam and do my hair and makeup, but I have a whole other side when it comes to fashion.”

Tiesi loves to play into the juxtaposition of sexy and structured with the silhouettes she chooses: suits that nip in at the waist and accentuate her curves, or dresses that have a boxy shape but a short hem. She says these allow her to exude confidence without having to “show too much.”

“I’m a professional, I’m a mom, and I still have fashion sense,” she says. “I want to be sexy, and I am sexy, but I do it in a way that's comfortable for me and doesn’t necessarily show all my skin all the time.”

But getting dressed on filming days is only part of what goes into Tiesi’s getting-ready routine. If you’ve seen her on screen, you know she is 100 percent camera ready from all angles, and that’s because she spends about two hours getting ready on filming days.

“If it's a confessional day, it can take two and a half hours,” she says. “Confessionals are the most important because you want everything to stay: your hair, your makeup, everything has to be flawless.”

Tiesi starts her day around 6 a.m. and usually has a call time of 10 a.m. — and has to factor in her hourlong commute, full-time job and a baby who is fully on the move (Legendary Love, whom she shares with Nick Cannon).

“It can get crazy to balance everything,” she admits of the long filming days, adding that her portion of filming season 6 took a couple months. “But it’s very, very cool.”

The model-turned-real estate pro admits that on non-filming days, she might turn the glam down a bit, but as a fashion fan, she still likes to look her best when she’s at work. After all, when you’re selling houses, you’re also selling yourself.

“You still want to look presentable, so I’m still wearing my suit, but a really fun part about this job is the show — and that includes playing with fashion,” she tells PEOPLE. “I might have jazzed up my wardrobe last season and for next season too, but for the most part, what you see on the show is how I dress anyway.”

That includes pieces from her fave labels including Off-White, LaQuan Smith or David Koma — but she says her tastes change with the seasons, just like the collections. Some days she likes things, and other days she’s reaching for a different designer completely.

And if you catch her in her off hours, you might see her in a completely unexpected outfit.

“I love sweatsuits. Give me a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants set — it has to be matching, that’s the only thing,” she says with a laugh. “I’m either zero or 100. Sweats and smeared mascara or fully decked out.”

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix now.

