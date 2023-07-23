Bre Tiesi Shares How She Sources Her 'Selling Sunset' Looks with No Wardrobe Budget from Netflix (Exclusive)

Tiesi digs into the details of where she finds her high-fashion looks

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

and
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
Published on July 23, 2023 06:07AM EDT
Bre Tiesi
Bri Tiesi. Photo:

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

High glam, no budget. 

Bri Tiesi, the newest real estate agent to take Selling Sunset by storm, is opening up about how the cast plans and pays for their on-camera designer looks. Whether it be Chelsea Lazkani’s blinged-out Diesel oversized belt-skirt or Christine Quinn’s gothic midnight wedding gown, the Netflix reality show has become known for its fashion. But guess what? All that glamour comes out of the cast's own wallet.

“No budget,” Tiesi tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They don't help with anything, nor do they pay for any of it. I want to make that very clear.”

Bre Tiesi
Bri Tiesi.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

To swing those luxury looks, Tiesi reveals that the cast often does not outright buy the clothes featured on the show. In fact, they primarily “pull” the items from showrooms, wearing them on the show before returning them. 

“The outlandish type of stuff is usually not [purchased],” Tiesi says. “I can't speak for all of us, but I know for me, they're usually a pull.”

Of course, if the celebrity real estate agents love the look enough, they may just have to buy it. “Some girls do buy stuff," she says. "Some of the stuff works out amazingly and you love it and keep it, or they're staple pieces."

Tiesi also added that in addition to showrooms, there's always the option of partnering with brands and stores who will loan out clothes. Some cast members may also get pieces gifted.

“Normally I go on Instagram and look for up-and-coming brands,” Tiesi details. “My wardrobe will be up-and-coming people or pulled from a showroom or borrowed from the showrooms. ... We usually use a variety of avenues because we are doing multiple looks a week, sometimes multiple a day. So if that's the case, you're going through hundreds of outfits [for the season]. And most of that doesn't even make it.”

Breana Tiesi is seen on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bri Tiesi.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lazkani previously touched on the topic in May when she made a TikTok saying much the same as Tiesi. "We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget; this is very standard in reality TV; this is reality TV, you come as you please," she said in the video.

And that is to be expected. Also when you consider the fact that Selling Sunset is a show about these people doing their day job (albeit on TV), it's not terribly surprising that they're not provided with a budget for wardrobe or glam. That being said, there is a certain (unwritten) expectation for them to show out on screen! And that requires some effort!

Selling Sunset. Bre Tiesi in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Bri Tiesi.

Courtesy of Netflix

Having recently given birth to her new baby Legendary Love, 1, with Nick Cannon, the everyday mommy duties also make it more difficult to coordinate her high-fashion looks. For that, Tiesi thanks her team. 

“There's no way I could have ever made it — having a newborn — without all of these people,” Tiesi says. “From my assistant, to multiple stylists, to my glam team, which is hair and makeup — he's also a photographer. I mean, I would've never done this without them.”

And all of those people are understandably paid out of her pocket, she reiterates. But before it gets confusing, she does get a paycheck for the show, just not an additional one for all of this.

PEOPLE reached out to Netflix for comment but did not immediately hear back.

