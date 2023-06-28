Bre Tiesi says that Nick Cannon is "very present" with their son Legendary Love Cannon.

At her son's birthday party over the weekend — baby Legendary turned 1 on Wednesday — Tiesi, 32, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of having a second child with the father-of-12, saying that he would be open to it, but that another child would be "very hard."

"He's open to whatever, always, but I just — I feel like if I can't do it a hundred percent, I don't want to do that," Tiesi told the outlet. "I don't want to take more attention away from my son than I already do, working like I do, so I'm really trying to figure out how to manage that, and I think adding in another aspect of another human would be very hard."

AlanVPhotos

"Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don't think he's necessarily missing out, but it's hard. I don't know," Tiesi said.

The Los Angeles native also addressed her unconventional relationship with the 42-year-old TV host. "So, here's the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about," Tiesi began, "but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night."

"So he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here," the reality star continued, acknowledging it's not a "set schedule." "We don't have to plan things," Tiesi added, "but he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So I'm very happy. He's very supportive."

Cannon himself made it clear he's very involved in Legendary's life. "When there are no nannies available or none of that, it's like, 'Yo, I'm on my way,'" he told the outlet.

Legend Cannon/Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Tiesi announced the birth of her and Cannon's first child together last July by sharing a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" on Instagram, as well as a video on YouTube that documented her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."

Two days later, Cannon shared an Instagram post celebrating the birth. In the photo, Cannon, Tiesi and Legendary wore matching white sweatsuits and posed in front of a balloon arrangement spelling out the newborn's name. "LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!!!! Y'all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!!" the proud dad wrote. "So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!! ❤️🙏🏾."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon's first comments on the birth, however, were on Tiesi's initial post, where he wrote: "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you!" he continued. "Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted."

In addition to Legendary, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.