Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Have Discussed Having Another Baby, But It Would Be 'Very Hard'

Tiesi and the father-of-12 share a son together, Legendary Love Cannon, who turned 1 on Wednesday

By
Published on June 28, 2023 12:39PM EDT
Bre Tiesi-Manziel attends Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Honoring Film Nominees; Nick Cannon with comedian CAPONE backstage
Photo:

Tasia Wells/Getty Images; Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Bre Tiesi says that Nick Cannon is "very present" with their son Legendary Love Cannon.

At her son's birthday party over the weekend — baby Legendary turned 1 on Wednesday — Tiesi, 32, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of having a second child with the father-of-12, saying that he would be open to it, but that another child would be "very hard."

"He's open to whatever, always, but I just — I feel like if I can't do it a hundred percent, I don't want to do that," Tiesi told the outlet. "I don't want to take more attention away from my son than I already do, working like I do, so I'm really trying to figure out how to manage that, and I think adding in another aspect of another human would be very hard."

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Son Legendary an Epic Hip-Hop-Themed First Birthday

AlanVPhotos

"Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don't think he's necessarily missing out, but it's hard. I don't know," Tiesi said.

The Los Angeles native also addressed her unconventional relationship with the 42-year-old TV host. "So, here's the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about," Tiesi began, "but he makes his own schedule. He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night."

"So he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here," the reality star continued, acknowledging it's not a "set schedule." "We don't have to plan things," Tiesi added, "but he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So I'm very happy. He's very supportive."

Cannon himself made it clear he's very involved in Legendary's life. "When there are no nannies available or none of that, it's like, 'Yo, I'm on my way,'" he told the outlet.

Bre Tiesi Shares Snaps with Nick Cannon and Their Son Legendary Amid Child Support Drama: âWeâre More Than Good Over Here';
Legend Cannon/Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Tiesi announced the birth of her and Cannon's first child together last July by sharing a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" on Instagram, as well as a video on YouTube that documented her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."

Two days later, Cannon shared an Instagram post celebrating the birth. In the photo, Cannon, Tiesi and Legendary wore matching white sweatsuits and posed in front of a balloon arrangement spelling out the newborn's name. "LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!!!! Y'all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!!" the proud dad wrote. "So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!! ❤️🙏🏾."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon's first comments on the birth, however, were on Tiesi's initial post, where he wrote: "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you!" he continued. "Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted."

In addition to Legendary, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.

Related Articles
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Former Stepmother-in-Law Reba McEntire: We're 'Both Women of Sound Mind'
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Son Legendary an Epic Hip-Hop-Themed First Birthday
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Hip-Hop-Themed Celebration for Legendary's First Birthday (Exclusive)
Duane Lee Chapman
Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals He 'Discovered' He Has Another Son as He Wishes Him a Happy Birthday
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend: 'So Proud'
Nick Cannon son Zen anniversary celebration
Nick Cannon Honors Late Baby Zen's Birthday with a Festival of Lights: 'We Love You Son'
Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Sex of Baby with Fiance Allan Russell
Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Sex of Baby with Fiancé Allan Russell: 'Super Excited'
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian; Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Party to Reveal Sex of Baby with Travis Barker
Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashianâs Baby Boy is Grandchild âLucky Number 13â: âWhat a Blessingâ
Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy Is Grandchild 'Lucky Number 13'
Nick Cannon and Golden Cannon pose for photos at LEGOLAND California
Nick Cannon Is Preparing to Tell Son, 6, Kids He's Met Are His Siblings: 'Nobody Talks About It'
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Reveals He Spent $30,000 on Son Jason's 2nd Birthday Party: 'It Was Pretty Big'
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly"
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 02: Nick Cannon speaks before the Future Superstar Tour Hosted by Nick Cannon at History on April 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Pursuing a Degree in Child Psychology: 'I'm In That Conversation Every Day'
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single âTrue Babeâ
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single 'True Babe'
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)