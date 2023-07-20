Bre Tiesi is sharing her feelings about herSelling Sunset bestie potentially having a very limited role in season 7 of the show.

In an interview with E! News on Thursday, the 32-year-old Oppenheim Group real estate agent said she was “devastated to lose” her co-star, Heather El Moussa, 35, as a regular presence on the show. Heather previously revealed that she has not been called back to continue filming after welcoming her son, Tristan, in January.

"Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back," she said in March. "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

Heather filmed some scenes for Season 7 before going on maternity leave, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

“I absolutely adore Heather. I’m very sad to hear that she is not going to be as big a part,” Tiesi told E!, adding that she doesn’t really know a lot about the situation. “They kinda keep us separate from all of that,” the agent said.

Tiesi, who joined the show in its most recent season, said she got close to Heather quickly because the two bonded over being new moms. In July 2022, Tiesi welcomed her son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon. Heather gave birth to her son with husband Tarek El Moussa on January 31, 2023.

When the two agents starred together in Season 6, Tiesi admitted to spending all of her time with Heather and not focusing on her relationships with any of the other agents.

When asked about the upcoming season, which is currently filming, Tiesi said Heather’s absence “obviously puts you in a position to be with the other girls,” who she said she started gravitating towards as the series continued filming while Heather was on maternity leave. Tiesi continued: “I think it definitely transitioned my relationships.”

Heather and Tarek, who tied the knot in October 2021, had their love story play out on Season 4 of Selling Sunset. They also co-star on their 8-episode HGTV docu-series, The Flipping El Moussas, which premiered in March 2023.

