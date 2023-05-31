Bre Tiesi and Heather Rae El Moussa Go on a Lunch Date with Their Sons

Celebrity Parents Bre Tiesi and Heather Rae El Moussa Enjoy a Lunch Date with Their Sons — See the Pic! The 'Selling Sunset' costars took in some quality girl time alongside their two sons By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 11:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: heather rae el moussa/instagram Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi have a lot to bond over these days — and their friendship now spans generations. The Selling Sunset stars recently caught up over lunch along with their little ones while on a "mom date." In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Tiesi, 32, joked that "lunch looks different these days" while sharing a photo of their mom-and-son meetup. Tiesi brought her 10-month-old Legendary, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, and El Moussa, 35, brought her four-month-old Tristan, whom she shares with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. 'Selling Sunset' Season 6: Everything to Know The photo shows the pair dressed in athleisure as they posed with their sons, who sat between them. Legendary enjoyed a milk bottle while Tristan looked around at his surroundings. The Flip or Flop alum gushed about their friendship by sharing a video of the two after her adorable infant fell asleep. Heather El Moussa and Newcomer Bre Tiesi 'Immediately Clicked' While Filming 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 "We got one sleeping here! We're just catching up on life. She drove two hours to see me," El Moussa explained — to which Tiesi replied, "I did." El Moussa praised her by expressing, "That's a friend right there." In a birthday tribute to Tiesi earlier in May, El Moussa shared that she "immediately clicked" with the Selling Sunset newcomer. heather rae el moussa/instagram "Happy birthday to the yin to my yang, my beauty @bre_tiesi 🤍🖤," El Moussa wrote in the caption of a photo of the pair. "Love that we immediately clicked and just love that we can relate on being mamas & bosses. Thank you for always being real. Love you and so happy you came into my life 🫶🏻." Tiesi echoed the sentiment in the comments, writing, "immediately clicked is an understatement." "I love cherish and value you soooo much," Tiesi shared. "I'm so thankful for your beautiful soul. you have this special gift, that everyone can gravitate to you and immediately feel heard accepted and seen!" Heather El Moussa/instagram Amid the premiere of season 6 of Selling Sunset, Tiesi shared with PEOPLE that while she admittedly "didn't actually know anyone" from the cast before coming on board, El Moussa was the first person she "had any interaction with." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "The first person I had any interaction with was Heather [Rae El Moussa], and she's definitely the one that I've become the closest with," Tiesi shared with PEOPLE. "But I would say that my bonds have gotten even closer with Emma [Hernan] and Chrishell [Stause]. And I'm starting to build good relationships with the other girls. And I do have a relationship with Amanza [Smith], as well." Selling Sunset season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix, and filming for season 7 is currently underway.