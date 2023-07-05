Bre Tiesi Celebrates 'Water Baby' Son Legendary's First Swim with Nick Cannon on Fourth of July

Bre Tiesi enjoyed fun in the sun with her little one on Fourth of July.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, shared photos on her Instagram Story Tuesday of son Legendary Love, who celebrated his first birthday last week, as he tried swimming for the first time.

Dad Nick Cannon held their baby boy to his chest, looking down at him as Legendary smiled with his legs submerged in the pool.

"First time in the pool🥹," she wrote. "He did so good!! My little water baby 🐟."

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Another photo shows Tiesi in the pool, lifting her toddler above her head as he looked over at the camera.

The three enjoyed a trip to Disneyland to celebrate Legendary's actual birthday last Wednesday, Tiesi revealed in a set of posts shared to her Instagram Story.

In one video, the proud mom could be seen riding the theme park's Mad Tea Party attraction with the Wild N' Out host, 42, and Legendary by her side, as another showed the reality star posing with the Masked Singer host, who planted a kiss on her forehead.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

"First trip to Disney was a success," she captioned the later post.

In addition to Legendary, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who tragically died at 5 months oldin December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

