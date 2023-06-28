Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Hip-Hop-Themed Celebration for Legendary's First Birthday (Exclusive)

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon wanted a theme that reflected their little one's unique moniker, she tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 10:25AM EDT
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Son Legendary an Epic Hip-Hop-Themed First Birthday
Photo:

AlanVPhotos

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon went above and beyond as they celebrated a very special occasion in their little boy's life.

Over the weekend, the couple celebrated son Legendary Love's first birthday with a hip-hop-themed, Notorious B.I.G-inspired first birthday party, sharing photos of the special event on Instagram Tuesday.

"The party was based around his name, Legendary," the proud mom tells PEOPLE. "We wanted the theme to include all of the hip-hop legends of our time!"

Though she found it hard to choose a favorite aspect, Tiesi says she was happy that the play areas were successful in "keeping the kids busy."

"I envisioned all things to keep the kids busy - so some soft play areas, bounce houses, slides, as well as arts and crafts! And, of course, the food and music was a vibe!"

Tiesi is in awe of how her little one has grown in this first chapter of his life, noting, "I can’t even process my beautiful baby is one. It went by so quickly!"

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Son Legendary an Epic Hip-Hop-Themed First Birthday

AlanVPhotos

"Time's a thief and it just reminded me to slow down and enjoy every moment with him," she notes, adding, "I’m thankful I documented so much!"

Sharing pictures of the day and expressing their gratitude to everyone who brought the event together, the Selling Sunset realtor and Wild N' Out host, 42 captioned their joint Instagram post, "Momma & Poppa 🖤🎤🎂✨ Thank you to the best team who made this day possible 🤍."

On the third episode of the sixth season of Selling Sunset, released last month, Tiesi commented on how Cannon's "super sperm" was responsible for her son's many talents.

"He definitely has super sperm because my child is brilliant," she said, echoing the Masked Singer host's claim in an April episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Throw Son Legendary an Epic Hip-Hop-Themed First Birthday

AlanVPhotos

"I'm gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something 'cause I've practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant," he told Mandel.

Cannon is father to 12 children, including Legendary. He shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months

