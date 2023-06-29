Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Cheer on Son Legendary as He Takes First Steps: 'This Milestone Hit Different'

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon's little boy is on the move, with both parents capturing the moment on film

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on June 29, 2023 11:44AM EDT
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon watching Legendary take his first steps. Photo:

TikTok/bretiesi

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's toddler is officially toddling!

The Selling Sunset star, 32, shared an adorable TikTok video this week showing son Legendary Love, who also celebrated his 1st birthday Wednesday, taking his first steps at home.

With Rascal Flatts' "My Wish" playing in the background, Tiesi shared scenes from her and the Masked Singer host, 42, cheering the toddler on as he took his first steps between them in a hallway.

"This milestone hit different 🥹😭😍 #babysfirststeps #firststeps #momsoftiktok #momtok #babyboy #babybirthday," she captioned the post.

The special milestone comes amid a fun-filled weekend as the pair went all out to celebrate Legendary's first year.

The three enjoyed a trip to Disneyland to celebrate on Wednesday, Tiesi revealed in a set of posts shared to her Instagram Story.

In one video, the proud mom could be seen riding the theme park's Mad Tea Party attraction with Cannon and Legendary by her side, as another showed the reality star posing with the Masked Singer host, who planted a kiss on her forehead.

One other clip showed Tiesi holding onto Legendary and smiling at the camera before her.

"First trip to Disney was a success," she captioned the later post.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's 1st Birthday with Trip to Disneyland

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Over the weekend, Cannon and Tiesi threw a hip-hop-themed, Notorious B.I.G-inspired party and later shared photos of the special event on Instagram Tuesday.

Sharing pictures of the day and expressing their gratitude to everyone who brought the event together, the pair captioned a joint post, "Momma & Poppa 🖤🎤🎂✨ Thank you to the best team who made this day possible 🤍."

Speaking with PEOPLE about the festivities — which she shared video footage of to Instagram as well, shot by Real Productions Inc. — Tiesi said, "The party was based around his name, Legendary. We wanted the theme to include all of the hip-hop legends of our time!"

Though she found it hard to choose a favorite aspect, the model-turned-real-estate-agent said she was happy that the play areas were successful in "keeping the kids busy."

Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate 'Superdad' Nick Cannon with Decked-Out Display on Father's Day

Instagram/bre_tiesi

"I envisioned all things to keep the kids busy — so some soft play areas, bounce houses, slides, as well as arts and crafts!" Tiesi noted. "And, of course, the food and music was a vibe!"

In addition to Legendary, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who tragically died at 5 months oldin December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

