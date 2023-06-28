Braxton Berrios Denies Cheating on Sophia Culpo amid Rumored Fling with Alix Earle: 'Move On'

Braxton Berrios has broken his silence on his breakup with Sophia Culpo.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 27, addressed the recent speculation that he cheated on Culpo, 26, during their two-year relationship after the model publicly stated that their relationship "didn't end well or honestly."

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, Berrios explained that his intentions with the post weren't to "start" or "fuel" any further rumors but to clarify the recent speculation.

"I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy," Berrios said. "I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship. It was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out."

Gotham/GC Images, Jim McIsaac/Getty

The NFL star said when he and his ex (referring to Culpo, though he didn't use her name) split in January, "it had nothing to do with anything else."

He further explained, "It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter. We just didn't work out and that's okay."

Berrios said it has been "very weird and sad" seeing the online speculation about his personal life since his split from Culpo. "I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I felt like it needed to be touched on now," he concluded.

Berrios' Instagram story comes just days after Culpo deleted a TikTok post that seemingly shaded her ex-boyfriend and his rumored new love interest, social media star Alix Earle.

Before it was deleted, Culpo shared a TikTok video with the caption "Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag," after Earle, 22, posted a series of TikToks of an unnamed man — who commenters say is Berrios — with her in the Hamptons over the weekend.



Braxton Berrios. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Culpo later addressed the TikTok on Instagram, saying, "I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep," she said. "It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

Berrios and Earle first sparked dating rumors in May after being spotted at a Miami restaurant together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The outing came one month after Culpo opened up about their breakup in a since-deleted Instagram Story captured by the New York Post, describing it as "really hard to come to terms with and process."

Culpo's additional comments about her split with Berrios suggest the relationship didn't end as well as Berrios suggested. "A lot of trust was broken," she said in the since-deleted story. "But I have an amazing support system, and I appreciate everyone's love & support so, so much. This community never fails to amaze me."

Leon Bennett/Getty

According to the outlet, Culpo added that she "wasn't able to talk about this when it first happened" and shared that she is "not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details."

Speaking about the breakup's impact on her, she continued: "But I do know that I shared my relationship with you guys so it makes sense that there are questions about why this person is no longer in my life. I know that I've lost a lot of weight. It's not intentional. The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me."

