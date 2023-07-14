Take a look back at where it all began for Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios.

The TikTok sensation and Miami Dolphins wide receiver made their red carpet debut in mid-July, after dropping hints about their relationship (but not confirming it) for months.

The outing (at the ESPY Awards) confirmed what fans had suspected from Earle's TikTok feed lately.

Known for her "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos on TikTok, the social media star — who boasts 5.5M followers on the app — has posted increasingly loved-up clips featuring a mystery man, never revealing the person's identity.

However, eagle-eyed fans had been speculating Berrios was the one, and Earlie occasionally would engage with them in the comments (without actually confirming their guesses). Speculation reached a fever pitch as some social media drama engulfed the couple and others linked to them.

Before Earle, Berrios dated Sofia Culpo, star of TLC’s The Culpo Sisters. On June 27, as more rumors of Earle and Berrios’ relationship began to leak, Culpo took to TikTok to apparently shade her ex.

“Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends,” Culpo captioned her TikTok, before using the hashtags #girltok and #narcredflag.

She eventually deleted the post, saying it “wasn’t that deep,” but Berrios still felt the need to comment on Culpo’s claims.

Here's a look at Earle and Berrios' relationship timeline to date.

March 21, 2023: Alix Earle sparks romance rumors

Earle sparked rumors of a relationship when she posted a "GRWM" video to her TikTok in March 2023. Not only did she explain to her millions of followers that she's about to make sushi for dinner, but she revealed that it's with a special someone — though, she didn't mention exactly who.

"You're probably wondering why I'm getting ready," Earle said in the video. "I'm making it with someone I met the other night."

"So this is a date," one follower wrote in the comment section. "WHO," added another.

No mention of Berrios was made at the time.

March 23, 2023: Sophia Culpo confirms her breakup with Braxton Berrios

A few days after Earle's GRWM video was posted to TikTok, Culpo indirectly confirmed her breakup with Berrios through various social media posts.

In one TikTok, she referred to her and her eldest sister Aurora as "the single sisters," in comparison to her older sister Olivia who's engaged to Christian McCaffrey. Culpo also used hashtags like '#sosingle,' '#singlelife,' and #breakuptiktok' in her captions.

One month later, Culpo spoke about her breakup with Berrios after two years of dating during an Instagram Q&A session. She explained why she waited to publicly address the situation because she "wasn't able to talk about this when it first happened."

"I still don't really have words," she began, noting that she's "not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details." However, she felt a responsibility to answer questions her followers had about "why this person" was "no longer" in her life.

She mentioned that the "betrayal" in her last relationship "took a toll" on her, but was thankful for her "support system" allowing her to move forward. "I don't wish what I went through on anybody," she continued elsewhere in the Q&A session.

April 2023: DeuxMoi shares anonymous post saying Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are a couple

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi uploaded a cryptic post to its Instagram Story about Berrios and Earle, saying the two were seen cozying up together at a party. Neither the football player nor TikToker responded.

May 5, 2023: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are seen publicly together for the first time

In early May, a TikTok video surfaced of a fan meeting Earle at a restaurant in Miami. Standing alongside her was Berrios, marking the first time the two were spotted together in public.

May 2023: Braxton Berrios attends Alix Earle's graduation party

Earle graduated from the University of Miami in May 2023 and eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Berrios was there to celebrate. A fan pieced together photos from the evening and compiled them into a TikTok video, including the NFL player holding up a cutout of the social media star's graduation photo. Another pic also featured Earle wearing a Miami Dolphins jersey.

June 8, 2023: Alix Earle posts a TikTok getting ready for a date night

Earle posted another GRWM video to TikTok — this time, clearly stating that it's for a date night. Still, she didn't mention who was joining her that evening.

June 9, 2023: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are seen at an NBA game together

Berrios and Earle were spotted together at the Miami Heat game in early June.

June 10, 2023: Alix Earle says she 'doesn't have a bf' in a TikTok comment

The day after Earle attended the Heat game, she posted a TikTok video of herself taking her makeup off. Fans were sure to mention Berrios in the comments, to which she replied to a few of them.

"Are we not going to mention Braxton?" a fan wrote in the comment section. To which Earle replied, "We went to the game tg yes haha."

Another person commented, "Alix i saw you with ur boyfriend." To which Earle replied, "I don't have a bf but u guys def saw us hahaha."



June 23, 2023: Alix Earle vacations in the Hamptons with a mystery man

Earle posted a GRWM video to her TikTok as she prepped to go to the Hamptons. Throughout the video, a mystery man's arm could be seen — however, no name or face was identified.

June 24, 2023: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios go to Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons Together

Although Earle didn't explicitly mention in the aforementioned post that she and Berrios went to the Hamptons together, she was spotted several times with him at the Palm Tree Music Festival that was held there.

The official festival Instagram page reposted each of their Stories, in addition to a fan who recorded them dancing together and uploaded the video to TikTok.

June 26, 2023: Alix Earle says she's not "dating" Braxton Berrios in TikTok comments

Following her vacation, Earle posted a video to TikTok recounting the events that took place. The TikTok began with her hugging a man; however, the the person's face was covered. Fans took to the comments once again to talk about Berrios, to which Earle acknowledged their relationship.

"HARD LAUNCH HARD LAUNCH," a fan commented. To which Earle replied, "We're not even 'dating' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha."



June 27, 2023: Braxton Berrios opened up about his breakup with Sophia Culpo

Berrios opened up in his Instagram Story to talk about his breakup with Culpo and address cheating rumors that have swirled with regards to Earle.

"I don't wanna start anything. I don't wanna fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy," Braxton began in the video. He mentioned his two-year relationship was "good" and "healthy," but "towards the end" things "weren't working out."

Berrios went on to explain that his January split with Culpo was simply due to that reason and "had nothing to do with anything else." He clarified, "It had nothing to with anybody else for that matter."

The NFL player admitted that it's been "very weird and sad" to see the reactions that resulted. He also revealed why he'd "been quiet," saying it was "because it's totally out of character" for him "to talk about his private life publicly."

However, he concluded: "I feel like it needed to be touched on."

June 28, 2023: Sophia Culpo accuses Braxton Berrios of cheating on her

A day after Berrios explained his side of the breakup story, Culpo shared "the real timeline" in a now-deleted TikTok Story.

"The real timeline," Culpo's text read on the post. "We broke up after the Drake concert super bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl. Not bitter, in fact I know the situation has been one of my biggest blessings," she continued.

"I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I'm here to share the truth so I can finally be done with all of this. All love," Culpo concluded. She also included screenshots of alleged texts between her and Berrios.



June 28, 2023: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have a cooking date night

In June, the beauty influencer shared a glimpse of her romantic evening with Berrios. At the beginning of Earle's TikTok post, the pair cozied up next to each other on a balcony that overlooked Miami’s Biscayne Bay at sunset.

The night started off with the pair building skewers made of beef tips, shrimp, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Woven in between clips of Earle smiling at the camera, fans could see what appeared to be Berrios’ hands slicing the steak and helping prepare the meal.

To cook their skewers, Berrios turned on the grill on the balcony. In the reflection of the sliding glass doors, the duo could be seen sharing a romantic embrace. "Fun date night idea … except we ended up ordering chipotle HAHAHA,” Earle captioned the video.

July 12, 2023: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle make their red carpet debut

After swirling speculation, Earle and Berrios seemingly confirmed their relationship. At the 2023 ESPY Awards, honoring greatness in athletic achievement, the duo walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

Always one to document her life, Earle took to TikTok to showcase her getting ready for the ceremony. This included her initial glam, getting her hair styled, and one final video to show off the outfit.

“Just going today as a plus-one,” Earle said in a TikTok before the ceremony. “You guys can probably guess who I’m going with.

