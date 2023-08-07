Braunwyn Windham-Burke Teases Her Estranged Husband May Be Invited to Her Wedding: 'Depends on the Day'

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alum revealed that her upcoming wedding to Jennifer Spinner will be "lesbian camp"-themed with "khakis" and "drag shows"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Published on August 7, 2023 03:20PM EDT
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ex Sean Are 'Looking Forward to the Holidays' with 7 Kids amid Divorce
Photo: getty (2)

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is thinking about the guest list for her “lesbian camp”-themed wedding to fiancée Jennifer Spinner — and it might include her estranged husband Sean Burke!

When asked if Burke would make the cut for their nuptials, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, admitted to Page Six that “it depends on the day.”

"I don’t know how I’m going to feel that day," she added.

Windham-Burke may have her reservations, but Spinner, 39, revealed that she would be more than happy to include him in the ceremony. 

“I think he should be there. He can be in my wedding party,” she said before noting that he probably wouldn’t be present for all of the festivities. “He might come for one day, probably not all three.”

Sean Burke, Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

According to the reality star, the celebration will have “ATVs, there’s a lake there, there’s pools, there’s going to be drag shows, hatchet throwing, skeet shooting. It is a southern party."

“So, I’m looking forward to the whole thing with all of our friends and family coming together. October in Tennessee is phenomenal and it’s a three-day event. Everyone stays at the same place together. It’s like camp,” she continued, while Spinner chimed in, “Lesbian camp! Lots of Tevas, lots of khaki.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner attend the Serena DC Presents My Transparent Life at The Landmark Westwood on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Windham-Burke — who shares Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 18, twins Caden and Curren, 10, Koa, 8, and Hazel, 5, with Burke — told PEOPLE that she’d “never been happier” while opening up about her engagement last month.

"Jen is my person,” she gushed. “She said to me once, 'How much do you love me?' And I looked at her and said, 'It's not how much I love you. It's how small I love you. I love you on a molecular level.' And that's really it. My DNA was made for her. I'm thrilled to be able to say now, 'This is my fiancée' — just like I know, I'm going to one day be able to say, 'This is my wife.'"

Before the lovebirds head down the aisle, the Bravolebrity will have to finalize her divorce from Burke. She officially filed in October 2022 after 23 years of marriage and proceedings are expected to be wrapped within the next few months.

"Part of the reason I proposed now was because I now have an end date in my divorce; we're about 80 days from it wrapping," Windham-Burke explained. "Before, the divorce seemed endless, like it would never happen, so we did things like exchange promise rings or have that Vegas wedding with Elvis in efforts to set intentions in our relationship. 'This is what we are promising to each other. This is our commitment to start a life together.' 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, “Now, it's different. I proposed today knowing we can actually start planning a wedding. So it feels incredible."

