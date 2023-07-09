Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Get Matching Tattoos on Anniversary: 'We Did (Another) Thing'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner have marked a very special date in permanent ink.

On Saturday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her and her partner’s new matching tattoos.

“We did (another) thing. A year ago today I got a DM … the rest is history!! Here’s to a lifetime of saying 'I’m in.' Love ya @hashtag_blessed,” she captioned the post with the hashtags #matchingtattoos #sogay #sayyestoeverything #mine #uhaul #loveislove.

Placed on their right forearms above their elbows, the tattoo is the date July 15, 2022, in Roman numerals.

Jennifer Spinner (left) and Braunwyn Windham-Burke pose for a photo to show off their matching tattoos. The pair's tattoos feature the date July 15, 2022, in Roman numerals. L: Caption Jennifer Spinner (left) and Braunwyn Windham-Burke pose for a photo to show off their matching tattoos. PHOTO: Braunwyn Windham Burke/Instagram R: Caption The pair's tattoos feature the date July 15, 2022, in Roman numerals. PHOTO: Braunwyn Windham Burke/Instagram

Spinner, 38, commented on the post, “I love you. Best thing to ever come out of Instagram … besides anything Taylor Swift related.”

Windham-Burke also posted a photo of her “Jen” tattoo on her left wrist, while Spinner — who identifies as non-binary and uses she/her pronouns — is sporting the letter “B” for Braunwyn in permanent ink on her left hand.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner show off their tattoos. A tattoo artist works on the couple's new ink. L: Caption Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner show off their tattoos. PHOTO: Braunwyn Windham Burke/Instagram R: Caption A tattoo artist works on the couple's new ink. PHOTO: Braunwyn Windham Burke/Instagram

The former reality star shared a look at the tattooing process, as an artist outlined “Jen” with a blue pen in the carousel.

The couple also posed with the tattooist with their arms bandaged from their new ink.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke (left) and Jennifer Spinner pose with a tattoo artist. Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her tattoo artist admire her new ink. L: Caption Braunwyn Windham-Burke (left) and Jennifer Spinner pose with a tattoo artist. PHOTO: Braunwyn Windham Burke/Instagram R: Caption Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her tattoo artist admire her new ink. PHOTO: Braunwyn Windham Burke/Instagram

The carousel also included photos of the couple exploring their new hometown in Nashville, including a snapshot of them outside their hotel.

Windham-Burke shared solo shots of Spinner looking out at the waterfront city skyline and out of their hotel room window.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke (left) and Jennifer Spinner pose in front of a Nashville hotel. Braunwyn Windham Burke/Instagram

She concluded her carousel with a pic of her posing with her arms up along the street in her burnt orange maxi dress.

On her Instagram Story on Sunday, Windham-Burke shared footage of her and Spinner's hike through Edwin Warner Park and visit to Loveless Cafe afterwards.

Jennifer Spinner eats at the Loveless Cafe in Nashville. Braunwyn Windham Burke/Instagram

Windham-Burke spoke with PEOPLE last month about her and Spinner’s decision to move to the South as a queer couple and how they hope to foster a change for the LGBTQ community amid the current climate.

“I know when we moved here, a lot of people were like, ‘Why would you move your family here?’” Windham-Burke told PEOPLE. “And my response was, ‘It's easier to be gay in West Hollywood and Brooklyn, but this is where we need to be right now. We have a lot of privilege. Let's do the work to make every part of this country safe for future generations.’”

Spinner added that she feels it’s important to be aware of the “privilege and safety” she has as a “white middle class person” who “grew up upper middle class.” She also notes that she didn’t want to let “other people’s hatred and prejudice and bias” deter her from following Windham-Burke to Franklin, Tennessee.

“Queer people keep not going to the areas that are hostile because they don't want to deal with it or it's unsafe. And those [perspectives] are valid,” she said. “No one should have to do anything that they don't want to do that's unsafe. But for me, I was like, I'm not going to let other people's hatred and prejudice and bias impact my ability to live with my family. I'm not going to be an occasional visitor in Braunwyn's life.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February, the couple unofficially tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. Because Windham-Burke is still in the process of divorcing her ex Sean Burke, with whom she shares seven children, the marriage isn’t legal yet — but the commitment is still just as real to them.

“We were talking and we were like, 'F--- it, let's just go and do it. I know I'm going to be with you for the rest of my life, you know you're going to be with me for the rest of my life. What are we waiting for?’” Windham-Burke previously told PEOPLE in February. “She's the love of my life. She's my soul mate. And as she's told me, I'm hers. Neither of us thought we'd have love like this and we'd find our person. So we just wanted our life to begin. When you come out later in life, you just want to seize all the moments."

“I know I can't legally marry her right now, as I'm still going through divorce proceedings,” she added. “But in my eyes and my heart, she's my wife and I'm hers.”

