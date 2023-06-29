Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Gilbert Celebrate 8th Anniversary: 'I Love You, Pretty Girl'

Brantley Gilbert is celebrating his "fire ass hot, rockstar" wife on their eighth wedding anniversary!

The country star, 38, shared a wholesome post to Instagram on Wednesday — showing both his wife Amber Cochran Gilbert and their two kids, Barrett Hardy-Clay, 5½, and Braylen Hendrix, 3½, embracing during a sweet family day by the water.

"It’s hard to believe I get to call this fire ass hot, rockstar mom my wife. We’ve been through, and been blessed with, so much in the last 8 years, and I can only imagine what God has in store for us and our family in the next 8… and after," Gilbert, 38, wrote.

"I love you, pretty girl. Happy anniversary!"

Gilbert's celebratory image showed the family of four looking out at a picturesque pond as they held each other close. And Amber also took a few moments to celebrate their relationship, alongside a photo of her getting a kiss on the beach from her country star boo.

"Happy Anniversary to you @brantleygilbert 🩷 so thankful for the way you support my crazy ideas and put up with all the rabbit holes I go down 🤪 and that you are finally switching up your wardrobe to less black on black," she wrote. "I love you. #8years"

The couple tied the knot back in 2015, and Gilbert has long used his wife — and kids — as inspiration in his music.

In 2022, the "Bottoms Up" singer spoke with PEOPLE about his then-new song "How to Talk to Girls" and how it came to be. As he explained, it stemmed from a conversation with other songwriters about how he had "trouble telling my little girl, 'No.'"

"As a songwriter, it's hard to write a song about your kids, because none of the words are good enough," Gilbert said. "You could always find a way to say it better."

Gilbert also spoke on parenting at the time, explaining that he has a "bad habit of thinking that I know everything," but that being married and having kids "showed me that I didn't have as much figured out as I thought."

"Especially when it comes to girls like my wife and daughter, I feel like those relationships are always evolving and changing," he said. "It's pretty tough for a dad sometimes."

"Parenting is one of the scariest things on the planet to me. You only get one chance to do it, right? You have to do it correctly. And I worry about it. My daughter is going to look to me for some big stuff and I'm going to want to help her, but I've figured out in life that sometimes, there is such a thing as getting in God's way and doing too much. And it's going to be a hell of a balance for us. And you know, the boy thing goes without saying. That's terrifying."

Gilbert is currently on the road with Nickelback as part of the group's Get Rollin' Tour, which kicked off earlier this month in Montreal and wraps in October during a final tour stop in North Dakota.

Back in April, he dropped the deluxe edition of his LP So Help Me God, alongside five new tracks.

