Brandy Thanks Daughter Sy'Rai for Fun Night Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: 'My Sweet Girl'

Brandy and Sy'Rai made the Renaissance Tour a mother-daughter experience and had a great time doing it

Published on September 6, 2023
Brandy Thanks Daughter Sy'Rai for Fun Night Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: 'My Sweet Girl'
Sy'Rai and Brandy. Photo:

Brandy/Instagram

Brandy enjoyed an unforgettable night out with daughter Sy'Rai.

On Tuesday, the singer and actress, 44, shared photos from their mother-daughter night out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles.

"Thank you my sweet girl for taking your Mom out on the town. I love you @syraismith ♥️ #renaissanceworldtour," she captioned the set of photos shared on Instagram.

"I love you!!!! ❤️," Sy'Rai commented.

The photos show mom and daughter having a blast together and also enjoying special moments with some other big names who were in attendance, including SZA, Vivica A. Fox and Eva Marcille.

Sy'Rai shared her own photos and video from the night on her Instagram, writing, "when i say time of my life. #renaissance."

Brandy commented on her post, writing, "You look breath taking ♥️ my angel."

In 2002, Brandy welcomed Sy'Rai with her then-partner, producer Robert Smith. The pair would split a year later and Smith would go on to reveal that despite what they'd portrayed while filming a reality TV show during her pregnancy, he and Brandy had never married. "It changed people's perspective of me," she told PEOPLE IN 2020 of becoming a mom and the situation with Smith, "but I had to focus on what was important, which was Sy'Rai."

Years later Brandy would confront both tragedy and controversy, when she was involved in a 2006 car accident that claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman. (Brandy, who wasn't charged criminally, settled out of court with the woman's family and declines to speak of the accident out of respect.) Following this, along with the heartbreak of failed relationships, Brandy found herself deeply despondent.

"I remember laying in bed super depressed," she said. "I [told] myself, 'So, you're just going to go out like this? That's wack. You have a daughter. If you can't do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.'"

She credits Sy'Rai with pulling her out of the darkness she felt. "If Sy'Rai wasn’t here, I wouldn't be either," she said. "The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn't going to make it through."

