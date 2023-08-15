Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi Take Glamorous Girls Trip to the Hamptons! (Exclusive)

Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi celebrated their friendship with a girls trip to the Hamptons!

The TV personalities all flew into New York City last week and headed to Southampton, where they spent a few nights at the retro-chic Capri Hotel — and took a jaunt down to the Montauk Beach House for the day on Thursday.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the ladies dished about their trip, sharing about their fun friendship and why it works.



"Well, we're all Scorpios," Parks, 49, tells PEOPLE of the trio.



Glanville concurs. "Scorpios get a bad rap! But I really think that we're all incredibly loyal and honest and that's what draws me to Phaedra and Gretchen. I trust these girls."

Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi at the Capri Hotel, with a tablescape design by celebrity party planner Amanda Orso. Photo by Pixie Productions. Pixie Productions

Parks, star of Married to Medicine and a real-life mortician says she gets emotionally drained from her line of work and needed a getaway. "To be around living people, that's a great thing," she joked. "Brandi and Gretchen are really alive — they're vibrant people."



The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Rossi, 44, met over a decade ago when Bravo flew them out to Oregon for an event. "We bonded and we kept in touch. I love Slade [Smiley]," she adds of Rossi's husband, 49, who starred on Real Housewives of Orange County, which premiered back in 2006. Rossi joined in season four.



"We just immediately connected," Rossi echoes of Parks, who will join forces with her friends on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club 2, set to premiere in 2024 on Peacock, per Deadline.

Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi at The Montauk Beach House pool. Photo by Pixie Productions. Pixie Productions

"It became a really cute little relationship," Parks shares of her co-star. "I mean, Gretchen, much like myself, is a girly, a girly girl. She loves beautiful things. She's very wholesome. She has really strong morals."



As for Glanville, 50, Parks says she has a deeper understanding of her controversial pal.



"You know, everyone warned me about Brandi," Parks says. "And so anytime people warn me about somebody that makes me super attracted to them."

Brand Glanville at Hotel Capri in Southampton on Wednesday, August 9. Photo by Pixie Productions. Pixie Productions

"I feel like Brandy's an MVP of reality TV," Rossi says with a laugh. "Literally, she is. I really feel like that. She is really great on reality TV and she's so smart and she's witty and people don't know that and realize that about her. She's so sharp and she knows how to do her job and she does it well."



Glanville elaborated on her connection with — and admiration for — Parks. "Phaedra often says, 'You're saying what I'm thinking.' She is just so together that she won't say those things. I do sometimes wish I could be more of an observer," she admits.



And with Gretchen, "What you see is what you get," Glanville says. "She's a beautiful Barbie doll. She too is incredibly smart and doesn't get credit for that. When we first met, I found her to be sensitive and sweet and she really was just so fun."

Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, Amanda Orso and Gretchen Rossi at the 'Real Barbies of Southampton' luncheon at the Capri Hotel in Southampton on Wednesday, August 9. Photo by Pixie Productions. Pixie Productions

Reuniting on Wednesday, the ladies kicked off their trip with a "Real Barbies of Southampton" pink-themed luncheon thrown by friend and celebrity party planner Amanda Orso, with Mediterranean food by Naia restaurant's executive chef, Pavlos Davarakis.



Orso had special gift bags made up for the ladies and made personalized fashion drawings of each woman for the tablescape. They also celebrated their friend Stephanie Ovadia, a NYC-based attorney, who got married over the weekend.



They giggled over intimate devices by Cerē presented in their bags, passing them around and trying to figure out how they work, then enjoyed lounging around the hotel grounds until another group dinner at NAIA.

Stephanie Ovadia, Phaedra Parks, Gretchen Rossi and Amanda Orso pose by the Capri Hotel pool during their 'Real Barbies of Southampton' luncheon. Photo by Pixie Productions. Pixie Productions

The following day, they headed off to the Montauk Beach House, where they enjoyed a selection of artisanal pizzas and craft cocktails at the hotel's bar & grill. "It was my first time in the Hamptons!" Rossi said.



Clad in eye-catching Swiminista swimwear, the friends laughed over getting caught in a severe thunderstorm, which somehow didn't mess with their glamorous looks as they posed for photos together by the hotel pool.



"The Hamptons were definitely not ready for this trio! And we were walking around basically naked in thunderstorms and we weren't thinking twice about it," Glanville said with a laugh. "And I think that's what you get with the Housewives. We're over the top, but at the same time we're fun."

Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville and Gretchen Rossi pose at The Montauk Beach House. Photo by Pixie Productions. Pixie Productions

At the end of the day, they took pictures with some fans, then on their way out, Parks and Rossi jumped behind a DJ booth on display in the lobby, pretending to play some tunes.



After another bout of severe weather passed, they headed off to a Burger King down the street in their Capri Hotel robes. "We don't take ourselves so seriously," Glanville says. "It was really nice to get away and do a real-life girls trip without the TV cameras and just relax and have fun."



Adds Glanville: "We all came out just to support each other and get together because friendships are important as we get older and a lot of girls just don't take care of them. I think staying in touch with your friends is super, super important."

