Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian’s Son Mason, 19, Makes Modeling Debut in New Fashion Campaign

The teen signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management in October 2022

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on June 7, 2023 03:54 PM
Mason Cibrian, son of Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian, has posed in his first modeling campaign for the new Ben Sherman Collection for summer 2023
Photo:

Courtesy of Ben Sherman

There’s a new stunner on the modeling scene, and it’s Mason Cibrian

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old (who’s the eldest son of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, 50, and actor Eddie Cibrian, 49) made his modeling debut with menswear brand Ben Sherman. 

Cibrian’s first campaign supports B by Ben Sherman, a sportier and street-inspired collection from the brand. 

It was more than a good fit for the up-and-comer, who shared in a statement, “It was a brand I could see myself wearing and I felt they have had a long and strong legacy in fashion.” 

Mason Cibrian, son of Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian, has posed in his first modeling campaign for the new Ben Sherman Collection for summer 2023

Courtesy of Ben Sherman

Cibrian poses in a variety of cool outfits from the summer capsule. In one photo, he sports an orange zip-up bomber jacket layered over a T-shirt. In another he rocks a casual beige hoodie courtside. For his close-up he gives the camera a professional pose while wearing a striped button-up long-sleeve shirt. All-in-all, he raved that the pieces were “fashionable yet comfortable.” 

You might even catch him wearing Ben Sherman on his off-duty days. “After shooting I put a couple of the jackets into my wardrobe, which is not common, I am very picky but the quality and cut of the jackets really suits my style,” he added in his statement. 

Mason Cibrian, son of Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian, has posed in his first modeling campaign for the new Ben Sherman Collection for summer 2023

Courtesy of Ben Sherman

Kick-starting a career in front of the camera came as a surprise to his mom, who told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 that he’s actually a “pretty private person” and has declined other bookings “several times” (Cibrian, who turns 20 on June 8, stands at 6-foot-4). "I was kind of shocked when he decided to do it,” she said. 

In October 2022, he signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management, noting in a press release that he was inspired by Glanville's modeling days

"I've heard many stories from my mom about her world travels while modeling," he shared. "I love fashion and I am passionate about traveling, so why not take a chance?"

Getting a paycheck also made the role enticing, since Glanville decided to cut him off financially. "I told him I'm cutting him off. I'm like, 'You're 18 — time to work.' "

Glanville also shares 16-year-old son Jake Austin Cibrian with the Healing Hands star. The now-exes finalized their divorce in 2010. 

