Brandi Glanville Denies Having Plastic Surgery on Her Face After Hearing 'Mean Comments': ‘I’ve Aged’

According to Brandi Glanville, her face has never gone under the knife.

The reality star, 50, tweeted on July 4 about her history of plastic surgery, after fans shared their opinions online about what work they assumed she'd had done.

“I’ve NEVER had surgery on my face,” Glanville wrote in a tweet. “I’m so sick of all the mean comments. I'm 50! I’ve aged & now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth. I’ve never been in bandages.”

Brandi Glanville. Joy Malone/Getty

Glanville then cheekily pointed at Teddi Mellencamp — who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three seasons after she left — for inspo for work she may get done in the future.

“I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon,” Glanville wrote. Continuing in another tweet, she went on, “I think she looks amazing and I will eventually do my upper eyelids. I don't know when because I have to have time for down time & right now luckily I don't!”

The ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian went on to clear up comments about her weight, as well. “Also I have always been thin but over covid I gained 20 pounds. That's why I looked prego on [Ultimate Girls Trip] and had it sucked out,” she wrote.

Mellencamp chimed in with a quote tweet, writing, “Dr. Sarmela Sunder is the best there is when you're ready,” before linking to Dr. Sunder’s Instagram.

Teddi Mellencamp. Rick Kern/WireImage

Glanville’s Twitter has recently been a hotspot of Bravo chatter, with the reality star using the platform to make a statement on the separation of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

“Dear all media outlets, I have no comment on this very sad and devastating situation,” Glanville wrote. “Please stop reaching out to me for comment.”

Glanville remains one of the few Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars to comment on the former child actress’ separation from her longtime husband. Recently, Bethenny Frankel, who starred on the show’s New York sister franchise, spoke up about the separation.

“I think it's honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades. So I'm Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family,” Frankel said in a TikTok.