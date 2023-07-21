Brandi Carlile and Wife Catherine Cover Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack

'Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition)' also features a cover of Matchbox Twenty's "Push" by Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film

Published on July 21, 2023
The Barbie movie soundtrack is getting even bigger.

Following the release of Barbie The Album, a deluxe version of the soundtrack also dropped on Friday — featuring a cover of Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" by Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine, as well as a rendition of Matchbox Twenty's "Push" by Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the Margot Robbie-starring film.

The Carliles' version of Indigo Girls' signature hit is a slower, acoustic take on the folk song, which originally appeared on the duo's self-titled 1989 album. The cover marks Catherine's first time credited as a featured vocalist on one of Brandi's songs, though she's previously provided background vocals on her wife's music.

Brandi Carlile Releases Cover of Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Brandi Carlile and Indigo Girls.

Amy Sussman/Getty; Leah Puttkammer/Getty

Gosling's take on "Push" is quite faithful to the original, with the actor delivering an earnest vocal performance that could only come from someone as confident as Ken. The track is the second on Barbie The Album from the Oscar nominee, 42, and follows an original song called "I'm Just Ken," which is featured in the film.

Both the Carliles' and Gosling's songs appear on Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition).

Executive produced by Mark Ronson, the soundtrack includes original songs from Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Haim, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Gayle, PinkPantheress and more artists.

Brandi Carlile Releases Cover of Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Ryan Gosling and Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty; cott Dudelson/Getty

Eilish's song "What Was I Made For?" was one of the final songs from the soundtrack to be announced earlier this month. It was released alongside a music video, in which the Grammy winner is seen in a 1960s-style blonde ponytail inspired by the Mattel doll.

“We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully this song will too. Get ready to sob.”

Smith, 31, was the final artist announced to be included on the soundtrack with a song titled "Man I Am," which was released with the rest of the album on Friday.

“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” Smith wrote on Instagram upon the announcement. “I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this.”

“I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together,” the singer continued. “Barbie Land here we come!!!!”

