'Brady Bunch' Star Eve Plumb Recalls the Gift She Received from TV Dad Robert Reed — Which Is Up for Auction

The television sitcom star also revealed how her late costars, Florence Henderson and Ann B. Davis, introduced her to needlepoint and used the form of embroidery to pass the time on set

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on September 6, 2023 05:24PM EDT

Eve Plumb is reminiscing on her favorite memories with the cast of The Brady Bunch.

On Wednesday, the actress, 65, announced she would be auctioning off a few items from her “very Brady” collection through Julien's Auctions and took some time to share a little insight into the history of each keepsake.

In a video of the auction items, Plumb, who took on the role of Jan Brady in The Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974, opened up about a special gift she once received from her TV father, Robert Reed.

'Brady Bunch' Star Eve Plumb Recalls the Gift She Received From TV Dad Robert Reed â Which Is Up for Auction
The camera Eve Plumb received from Robert Reed.

Juliens Auctions/Youtube

“One Christmas Robert Reed gave all of us Super Eight cameras because he was taking us on a trip — first to New York City and then on the QA2 to London,” she recalled as photos she snapped on the trip played on screen.  “It was so much fun to be traveling with Robert and everybody in the cast.”

'Brady Bunch' Star Eve Plumb Recalls the Gift She Received From TV Dad Robert Reed â Which Is Up for Auction
A photo of Eve Plumb taken with a camera gifted from Robert Reed.

Juliens Auctions/Youtube

Elsewhere in the clip, Plumb introduced a butterfly piece she created using needlepoint while waiting to film her takes on the classic ABC sitcom. The actress revealed how her late costars, Florence Henderson (Carol Brady) and Ann B. Davis (Alice Nelson), introduced her and the rest of the cast to the pastime. 

“In the 1970s, doing needlepoint became quite popular,” she explained. "You could do it all day long and still be quiet while they were filming.”

the Brady Brunch
Eve Plumb as Jan Brady and Robert Reed as Mike Brady in 'The Brady Bunch'.

CBS 

In addition to the gifts and original pieces she created on set, Plumb is planning on auctioning other memorabilia from her illustrious career on television. 

According to a press release, the items up for bid include: “original and signed teleplays from The Brady Bunch’s most famous episodes such as ‘The Honeymoon’ pilot episode, ‘The Not-So-Ugly Duckling,’ ‘The Subject Was Noses,’ ‘Her Sister’s Shadow’ and ‘Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?’ autograph books, A Very Brady Christmas Scripts, early career photographs and a vintage Barbie watch."

THE BRADY BUNCH - gallery - Season Five - 9/14/73, Pictured, top row: Christopher Knight (Peter), Barry Williams (Greg), Ann B. Davis (Alice); middle row: Eve Plumb (Jan), Florence Henderson (Carol), Robert Reed (Mike), Maureen McCormick (Marcia); bottom row: Susan Olsen (Cindy), Mike Lookinland (Bobby),
The cast of 'The Brady Bunch'. ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

The original script of the pilot also features signed and autographed messages from her former castmates. Fans can spot Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady)’s doodle of a bug and Maurren McCormick (Marcia Brady)’s sweet note which reads, "Your the nicest and sweetest sister I've had. I'm sure you will go far in acting. Best of luck...See you when we start shooting the shows”

Barry Williams (Greg Brady) also wrote, "It has been a lot of fun and a lot of work too but after all it was more fun. I know that the series will sell and that we will all be working together again..."

Organized by Julien’s Auctions, fans can register for the online auction before the sale on Tuesday, Oct. 3rd at 10 a.m. PT on JuliensAuctions.com. 

