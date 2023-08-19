Bradley Cooper Says He's 'Very Lucky' to Be Sober for Almost 20 Years After Past Addiction Struggles

Bradley Cooper is thankful for his sobriety.

The actor, 48, appeared in a recent episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, and spoke about his past addiction struggles, saying he felt “very lucky” to have since overcome them.

Cooper told host Bear Grylls at one point during the episode that he felt as though he did not "get lost in fame," which prompted Grylls, 49, to ask him, "But you definitely had some wild years?"

"In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But nothing to do with fame, though," Cooper responded, adding: "But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I've been sober for 19 years. I've been very lucky."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

National Geographic for Disney/Jeff Ellingson

Continuing their candid conversation, Grylls questioned if Cooper's past addiction struggles helped him with his A Star Is Born role, in which he played a musician with alcohol addiction.

"It made it easier to be able to really enter in there," Cooper responded.

"And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go," he continued. "I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In an exclusive clip from the episode previously shared with PEOPLE, Cooper also spoke about how his dad dying from lung cancer in 2011 affected his outlook on life.

“I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after for a little bit, just like I [thought], ‘I’m going to die,’ ” the father of one told Grylls.

He added, “I don’t know, it was not great for a little bit, until I realized I had to just embrace who I actually am, and try to find a peace with that. And then it sort of evened out.”

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Cooper also opened up to Grylls about how his father's death has affected his own experience as a dad. (He shares his daughter Lea, 6, with Irina Shayk.)

"I mean, you learn from your predecessor's mistakes. And I'll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from, and then being rigorous with myself to grow," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. "To help unburden her with any of my bulls---."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

