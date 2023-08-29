Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Take Trip to Italy with Daughter, 'Both Want to Make Lea Happy': Source

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017

Published on August 29, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Irina Shayk attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" ; Bradley Cooper attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk are enjoying a summer trip abroad with their daughter.

A source tells PEOPLE that the exes are traveling in Italy as a family with their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

"The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone," says the insider. "Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy."

Over the weekend, Shayk shared photos of their Italian vacation, including a picture of Cooper on the beach.

“Rocky summer,” Shayk wrote on Instagram captioning the carousel of snaps. 

Bradley Cooper, center, with his daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper
Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

The Oscar-nominated actor, 48, and the Sports Illustrated model, 37, began dating in the spring of 2015 and welcomed a child together in 2017 before calling it quits two years later.

Shayk told ELLE in 2021 that they don't use the term "co-parenting," explaining, "I never understood the term co-parenting. [...] Co-parenting is parenting."

Back in April, the model got candid about confidence and motherhood in an essay for Harper's Bazaar, sharing that her daughter continues to inspire her to "love myself."

Shayk also shared that she and Cooper are making sure to teach Lea about the importance of kindness.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"We're teaching our daughter that the most important thing is to be kind to people. Every time we send her to school, we're like, 'Just remember kindness and love,' " Shayk wrote.

"So I think that's what true beauty is. It's not about putting on masks, putting on makeup, brushing your hair, putting on nice clothes," she continued.

"With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me. But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside."

