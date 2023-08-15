See Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Moving Trailer for Leonard Bernstein Biopic 'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable in his latest role.

In Maestro, which he also directed, Cooper, 48, plays the late Leonard Bernstein, famed conductor and West Side Story composer.

The A Star Is Born actor-director stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the first trailer, as the She Said actress portrays Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre. The pair are shown sitting back-to-back in a field multiple times through their lifetimes as the trailer teases moments from Bernstein's legendary composing career and the couple's personal life.

The Netflix film also stars Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton and Miriam Shor.

"Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein," an official logline reads. "A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Netflix

Jason McDonald/Netflix

Scott Stuber, the head of global film at Netflix, told Variety back in December 2021 about Maestro: "We've done a lot of work on the makeup. We've done a lot of work on the voice. I'm excited to see someone so deeply focused on creating a story that means so much to him. And Carey Mulligan is an incredible actress. We've seen her do such great work. Promising Young Woman was, I thought, one of the best last year."

Last January, Cooper teased Maestro during a conversation with Mahershala Ali for Variety, explaining he personally "wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid."

Cooper said at the time, "I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I was 8. Listening to music, falling in love with it and being able to really know every single moment of a piece, like Tchaikovsky's Opus 35 in D major, this violin concerto. I could do it as if I know everything about it without really being able to speak the language, obviously."

The actor also explained how he took on the project after director Steven Spielberg was originally attached to it. (Spielberg and Martin Scorsese are among the producers of Maestro.)

Jason McDonald/Netflix

"I always knew that Steven Spielberg knew that I had this obsession with conducting," said Cooper. "He had this biopic idea and was talking to me about potentially acting in it. But I had just been working on A Star Is Born. And I said, 'Listen, all I want to do is write and direct movies. I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?' "

Maestro will make its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2. It will then run in select theaters in November before it hits Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 20.