Brad Pitt Called a 'Petulant Child' by Angelina Jolie's Former Investment Firm amid Winery Legal Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle over the French winery they once owned together continues as Jolie's former company makes harsh claims about Pitt.

About Château Miraval, the South of France vineyard and estate that the pair bought a controlling stake in back in 2008, Jolie's former investment firm Nouvel said in a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE that Pitt, 59, "has been engaged in a vindictive campaign to dominate and loot the wine business that the couple had built and owned together."

Nouvel's attorneys wrote that Pitt's investment company Mondo Bongo has the same 50 percent ownership of Château Miraval as Nouvel. So, they write, "as a co-equal owner, Pitt enjoys precisely the same rights and obligations as Nouvel — nothing more, nothing less."

However, the filing claims that "following a script that may play in Hollywood but not in a court of law, Pitt and his co-conspirators have engaged in increasingly outrageous actions to retain control over Château Miraval and harm Nouvel by stripping Château Miraval of its assets."

The legal back-and-forth stems from a 2022 lawsuit Pitt made against Jolie, 48, claiming her sale of her half of the winery to the Stoli Group went against an agreement they'd made about not selling without getting approval from the other.

"Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business," reads the new filing.

Reps for Pitt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A Pitt source familiar with the litigation claims to PEOPLE, "Brad built this business with Angelina for their family and she sold it behind his back. He wants to hold on to the business and continue to grow it."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Nouvel's filing claimed Jolie "offered to sell her interest" to Pitt and "negotiated with him for months." But, "Pitt’s hubris got the better of him: he made an eleventh-hour demand for onerous and irrelevant conditions, including provision designed to prohibit Jolie from publicly speaking about the events that had led to the breakdown of their marriage."



A Pitt source previously told PEOPLE "the non-disparagement clause in the contract" was "a totally standard" business transaction.

Pitt and Jolie got married at Château Miraval back in 2014. She filed for divorce in 2016, and they were declared legally single in 2019. Terms of their custody agreement are still ongoing; they share six kids: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who turn 15 on Wednesday.

In his own recent court filings, Pitt accused Jolie of intentionally keeping him in the dark about her sale to Tenute del Mondo, whose parent company is spirits manufacturer Stoli Group, owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Pitt's lawyers said the connection to the "Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate" now "jeopardizes the reputation of the business that Pitt so carefully built." Nouvel's latest filing called that a "xenophobic, untrue smear campaign" and said Shefler is a "Russian exile who is a long-time critic of Vladimir Putin."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2014. Ethan Miller/WireImage

In recent court documents, Pitt's side said he and Jolie bought "the château as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business." And, "Jolie, though supportive of Pitt’s efforts on behalf of the family, did none of the work necessary for Miraval’s success."



"The purported sale disrupts Pitt’s right to enjoy the home he established for his family," his legal team then added.

In its filing this week, Nouvel downpalyed Pitt's involvement with the business (he "is an actor, not a winemaker," they wrote, "he deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes) and said Château Miraval is no "family home."

"The notion that Chateau Miraval was the Pitt-Jolie family home died back in 2016 when Pitt terrorized his wife and children in a drunken rage while en route from the chateau to Pitt’s true home — Hollywood," they wrote.

Nouvel legal team added, "This is a fight about money and corporate control, not a fight over a family home."

A Pitt source responds to claims about his involvement in the wine company, saying, “It's obviously going very well or else nobody would be fighting over this company. It’s a very successful brand, and he's done a lot with it."

When Jolie's legal team brought up the 2016 plane allegations in a response filed in October for the winery case, a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE: "It's incredibly sad that she continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago, adding in completely untrue information to try to get additional attention for herself at the expense of their family."



Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy claims, in part, in statement obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday, "The reality is that Pitt refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to be silenced about the abuse. She legally sold her shares, yet Pitt persists in lawsuits against her.”

From left: Maddox, Vivienne, Angelina Jolie, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara in 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A Jolie source said in June that "Mr. Pitt saying that he is suing his ex-wife to protect his family is hard to understand because he is well aware the children have not felt able to return to the house in France for almost seven years now due to the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce."

The source added, "Ms. Jolie had no interest in speaking about what happened. In fact, she has not done so even once, and instead she devoted her life to helping the children heal and to advocating to fix the very broken domestic violence response system in America. The only reason any of this has come out now is because Mr. Pitt decided to sue her for not agreeing to keep quiet."

A Pitt source responded to Jolie's claim that she was being asked to be "silenced" in order to sell her share to Pitt.

"Brad requested a mutual NDA and non-disparagement strictly related to Miraval over concerns around sensitive financial information and protecting the brand, which is standard with these types of transactions," said the source. "It had nothing to do with the divorce or the children."

