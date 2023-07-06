Brad Pitt Steps Out in Mirrored Shades Filming Formula 1 Movie at British Grand Prix

The ‘Babylon’ actor wore metal sunglasses with his tousled hair on the set of his upcoming film in England on Thursday

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 6, 2023 11:45AM EDT
Brad Pitt Spotted At Silverstone As Filming For His New F1 Movie Begins at Silverstone Circuit
Photo:

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com

Brad Pitt is keeping it cool on the set of his new Formula 1 film, Apex.

The Babylon actor, 59, stepped out in mirrored shades and tousled hair while filming at the British Grand Prix on Thursday.

Pitt was pictured in a blue denim bomber jacket at Silverstone racetrack in Northamptonshire, England, around 70 miles north of London.

Brad Pitt Spotted At Silverstone As Filming For His New F1 Movie Begins at Silverstone Circuit

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com

The Academy Award winner will drive a modified Formula 1 car on the racetrack for the movie, which will feature scenes shot ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend from July 7 to July 9, reported Sky Sports.

Pitt has also created a fictional white garage for his character Sonny Hayes’ Apex Formula 1 team in the Silverstone pit lane alongside real-life racing teams such as Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren, a tweeted image revealed Tuesday.

Brad Pitt Spotted At Silverstone As Filming For His New F1 Movie Begins at Silverstone Circuit

BACKGRID

Real-life British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is producing the film with Jerry Bruckheimer, while Joseph Kosinski is the director.

Kosinski and Bruckheimer previously worked together on the hit Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

The duo first revealed plans for Apex — which will also star Kerry Condon and Damson Idris — at the Miami Formula 1 Accelerate Summit in May.

"Their F1 movie sounds incredible," the Accelerate panel moderator, Buxton wrote on Twitter Thursday after the event. "They're creating an 11th team and filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year."

According to Buxton, Kosinski and Bruckheimer are utilizing lessons learned from Top Gun: Maverick — in which the filmmakers created a camera that could be attached to jets — "to develop the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit."

"It will be the first movie where they will be within the racing event," F1 Stefano Domenicali said of the upcoming production, according to Sports Illustrated reports in April. "It will be quite invasive in terms of production, but it will be another way of showing that F1 never stops."

