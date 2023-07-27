Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Still ‘Doing Great’: They ‘Are Very Into Each Other’ (Exclusive Source)

An insider close to the actor confirms the two are 'still dating'

By
Liza Esquibias
Published on July 27, 2023 09:40PM EDT
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty; Michael Tran/AFP/Getty

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are enjoying a romantic summer together.

The pair were first spotted together eight months ago, and an insider close to de Ramon, 32, tells PEOPLE the relationship is still “going very strong.” The source also added that “they are doing great” and have spent quality time in Europe.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other,” the insider says. “It's apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

A source close to Pitt, 59, tells PEOPLE that he’s spent the summer in Europe, where he was filming a Formula One racing movie until the SAG-AFTRA strike forced the production to go on hold.

“He still keeps a residence at Chateau Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe,” the source adds. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times."

Pitt and de Ramon were first seen out in public together at a Los Angeles concert in November. Sources told PEOPLE at the time that they had actually been dating for "a few months" before that.

Pitt previously dated women including Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski in the years since he and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

Meanwhile, de Ramon and her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, quietly separated in May 2022 after three years of marriage. She reportedly met Pitt through a mutual friend.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 19: Actor Brad Pitt during a press conference of the movie 'Bullet Train' at Conrad Seoul on August 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (10405966r) Ines de Ramon, Paul Wesley New York Red Carpet Premiere of Academy Award-Winning Director Louie Psihoyos' 'The Game Changers', Afterparty, USA - 09 Sep 2019
The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins/Getty; Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

The two have been seen together at several events, including the Los Angeles Babylon premiere party and Pitt's 59th birthday party at a Hollywood restaurant, both in December. "They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Pitt and de Ramon then went on to usher in 2023 with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent New Year's Eve and the following days.

On Valentine's Day, the jewelry designer was photographed in Los Angeles carrying a large bouquet of pink peonies, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in February that Pitt was indeed the one behind the romantic delivery to his lover.

Although Pitt was not there in person for the holiday — being busy in New York City filming his latest movie Wolves — jewelry designer de Ramon seemed more than delighted with the sweet gesture.

She flashed a smile as she cradled the blooms, and also carried an extra-long baguette tucked under one arm to round out her slate of Valentine's treats.

