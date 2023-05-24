Brad Pitt Celebrates His Award-Winning Rosé with Stunning Photos at Château Miraval

Miraval Rosé was recently voted the “most desirable Provence rosé in the world”

By
and Peter Mikelbank
Updated on May 24, 2023 03:43 PM
Brad Pitt Chateau Miraval
Brad Pitt and Marc Perrin at Château Miraval. Photo:

Serge Chapuis/Chateau Miraval/MEGA

 Brad Pitt is raising a glass to his award-winning wine and vineyard.


The actor’s Château Miraval Rosé was recently voted the “most desirable Provence rosé in the world” in a new ranking from French outlet La Figaro Magazine. Photos previously taken of Pitt and his business partner Marc Perrin at the vineyard were released in honor of the award.


According to a release, the estates were rated on eight criteria: the landscape, the premises and their renovation, to what extent it is considered a “hidden treasure,” the prestige of owners, the bottle design, the use of sustainable farming, the visibility of the vineyard and the taste-tested quality of the wine. With all the qualifications in mind, Pitt's wine ended up on top.

Brad Pitt Chateau Miraval

Serge Chapuis/Chateau Miraval/MEGA

The winning product was initially introduced in 2013, just one year after Pitt and his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie officially purchased Château Miraval, a sprawling villa in Correns, France. (They had occupied a long-term lease on the property since 2008.)

They partnered with the Perrin family to launch Miraval Wines with immediate success: the first 6,000 bottles of rosé they produced sold out in five hours.

Brad Pitt Chateau Miraval

Serge Chapuis/Chateau Miraval/MEGA


"Miraval isn't a 'celebrity' wine for me," Pitt told PEOPLE in 2020. "Above all, it's a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence. For the wine, I partnered with the Perrin family. They have been winemakers for five generations. Together, we're in it for the long term. It’s not just a passing trend."

Brad Pitt Chateau Miraval

Serge Chapuis/Chateau Miraval/MEGA


In the decade since they announced Miraval Rosé, Pitt has continually expanded production. First adding other estate vintages (Muse and Studio) and then, after years of development, bringing Fleur de Miraval champagne to market. Most recently, Pitt expanded into the world of spirits.


Earlier in May, PEOPLE exclusively revealed Pitt’s plan to premiere The Gardener Gin at the Cannes Film Festival. The annual event was the perfect venue as Pitt's latest venture is a premium, dry London-style gin inspired by the south of France.

