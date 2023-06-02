Brad Garrett Reveals the Treasured Item He Took from the 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Set (Exclusive)

The actor, who stars in the new Apple TV+ series 'High Desert,' spoke to PEOPLE in this week's issue for One Last Thing

By
Published on June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
Brad Garrett of ABC's 'Single Parents' poses for a portrait during the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty

Brad Garrett knows he isn't the smoothest criminal.

The 63-year-old actor recalled the last item he attempted to steal from set, which happened to be Frank and Marie’s avocado green dial telephone from the beloved sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond.

“I wanted to steal it, and they were like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I'm like, ‘Nothing.’ It was really lame,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They said, "Would you like that phone?" And Rhonda, who was the head of props, gave it to me, and so I treasure it.”

The actor, who stars in the new Apple TV+ series High Desert, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing. Here are his responses.

Last vice: A 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Mk II that I recently had restored. That was a longtime dream car that I always loved from the James Bond days. Cars are kind of my addiction.

Last thing I took from set: An avocado green dial telephone that was Frank and Marie’s from Everybody Loves Raymond that sits in my office and I treasure. There were a lot of arguments on that phone when Marie would bust everyone’s chops.

EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND
Brad Garrett on Everybody Loves Raymond.

Last gift I gave: My family is into fish. My son [Maxwell] and I grew up with aquariums. He’s a nurse and gives so much to people’s lives. There was this tank he wanted, so I got it for him.

Last time I sang out loud: On Mother’s Day I really got into “I’ll Always Love My Mama” by the Intruders. I’m a little tone-deaf, but I love to sing. Motown, R&B, jazz are my go-tos.

Last time I scored dad points: I introduced my daughter Hope to Austin Butler at a premiere party on Elvis’s birthday. I may have been a little more excited, not going to lie. She said, “Please, at your earliest convenience, plan the wedding.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

High Desert drops new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
Sean Blakemore
'General Hospital' Alum Sean Blakemore on Having to 'Fight' for Opportunity: Hollywood Can 'Lock You in a Box' (Exclusive)
Chase Chrisley Emmy Birthday Post
Chase Chrisley’s Fiancée Emmy Medders Celebrates His 27th Birthday: 'My Heart and Soul'
Outdaughtered
'OutDaughtered': Adam Is a 'Drill Sergeant' to Blayke and the Quints as Danielle Grows Her Business (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen & SiriusXM Celebrate The Launch Of Cohen's New, Exclusive SiriusXM Channel, Radio Andy, At PHD Rooftop Lounge At The Dream Downtown In New York City
Kelly Ripa Exposes Andy Cohen's Racy Texts, Including a NSFW Love Interest Pic He Actually Sent to Her at Work
SEX and THE CITY ROLLOUT, Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner Says Seeing a Real Gay Bar on 'Sex and the City' 'Felt So Radical' at the Time
David and Sheila
'Before the 90 Days' Star David Praises 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Sheila for Being 'Better Than Any' Woman He's Dated (Exclusive)
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Believes Sex and the City 'Made Being Single Cool': 'It Made You Feel Empowered'
exclusive behind the scenes photos from the FUBAR premiere day and press day, courtesy of star Travis Van Winkle
'FUBAR' Star Travis Van Winkle Shares His Premiere Day Photo Diary, Schwarzenegger and All (Exclusive)
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)
Rollout Sex and the City Anniversary
Issa Rae Says This 'Sex and the City Storyline' Made Her Realize 'I Have a Story to Tell Too'
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Enjoys a Drag Date Night and Explains Why She Relates to the Queens (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures
Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Hears 'Blood-Curdling' Disembodied Screams at Lake Mead
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Love Is Blind's Danielle Reconnected with Ex Nick Because It's 'Hard to Find Comfort with Anyone Else'
Neil Patrick Harris attends CLEAR CONNECTS: A Day of Families Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. Clear partnered with United Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy to make this day of family reunions happen at Met Life Stadium on May 06, 2021.
Neil Patrick Harris Is 'Looking Forward' to Turning 50 Next Month: 'Chapter Two' (Exclusive)
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
Love Is Blind's Jackie Calls Josh 'My Twin': 'I'd Marry Him a Thousand Times Over & Have 49 Kids'
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell
'AGT' Premiere: History Is Made After an Emotional Tribute to Late Contestant Wins Golden Buzzer