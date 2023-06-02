Brad Garrett knows he isn't the smoothest criminal.

The 63-year-old actor recalled the last item he attempted to steal from set, which happened to be Frank and Marie’s avocado green dial telephone from the beloved sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond.

“I wanted to steal it, and they were like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I'm like, ‘Nothing.’ It was really lame,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They said, "Would you like that phone?" And Rhonda, who was the head of props, gave it to me, and so I treasure it.”

The actor, who stars in the new Apple TV+ series High Desert, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing. Here are his responses.

Last vice: A 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Mk II that I recently had restored. That was a longtime dream car that I always loved from the James Bond days. Cars are kind of my addiction.

Last thing I took from set: An avocado green dial telephone that was Frank and Marie’s from Everybody Loves Raymond that sits in my office and I treasure. There were a lot of arguments on that phone when Marie would bust everyone’s chops.

Brad Garrett on Everybody Loves Raymond.

Last gift I gave: My family is into fish. My son [Maxwell] and I grew up with aquariums. He’s a nurse and gives so much to people’s lives. There was this tank he wanted, so I got it for him.

Last time I sang out loud: On Mother’s Day I really got into “I’ll Always Love My Mama” by the Intruders. I’m a little tone-deaf, but I love to sing. Motown, R&B, jazz are my go-tos.

Last time I scored dad points: I introduced my daughter Hope to Austin Butler at a premiere party on Elvis’s birthday. I may have been a little more excited, not going to lie. She said, “Please, at your earliest convenience, plan the wedding.”

High Desert drops new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

