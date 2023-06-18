Boy Band Members Who Are Now Fathers

From Justin Timberlake to Joe Jonas, these famous boy band members have traded in their catchy chart-toppers for lullabies

By
Published on June 18, 2023
of joe-jonas-sophie-turner-baby-bump-13555a25df8e4d44b214d86ff0763237.jpg and justin-timberlake-jessica-biel-kids-031556fee04746d49706b7c4b03457b1.jpg
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Photo:

sophie turner/instagram; justin timberlake/instagram

From rocking out on stage to rocking their babies to sleep, these boy band stars might be heartthrobs to the masses but to their little ones, they're just "Dad."

And while some of these boy band offspring are still learning to walk and talk, some are all grown up and following in their fathers' musical footsteps.

To celebrate Father's Day, see how these boy band members of today and years past have taken on fatherhood!

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Shot With Nick and Daughter Malti as Part of Birthday Photo Dump
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

This Jonas Brother became a Jonas father in 2022, when he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate on Jan. 15. 

"Our baby is truly a badass," Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram while reflecting on the little one’s homecoming after spending her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). "Our next chapter begins now."

While the first-time parents opted to keep their little girl’s face out of photos for the first year of her life, Malti made her first public appearance at her dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for the Jonas Brothers in January this year. Since then, the proud parents have been less bashful about posting cute photos of their adorable daughter.

Joe Jonas

joe jonas and sophie turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. sophie turner/ instagram

Joe Jonas, like his two brothers and bandmates, is a proud girl dad. The middle Jonas Brother welcomed his first daughter, Willa, in 2020 with wife Sophie Turner and in 2022, the couple became parents of two with the birth of their second little girl. 

The pair have kept the details of their pregnancies private, sharing a handful of baby bump photos online. To date, they've have opted not to share photos of their children and haven't even revealed the name of baby No. 2. 

"It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like," Joe told PEOPLE about becoming a family of four. "[We're] living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things."

Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas Enjoys 'Magical Night' at Disney World with Wife Danielle and Daughters
Kevin Jonas and family.

Kevin Jonas/Instagram

Kevin Jonas became the first of his brothers to become a dad when he and his wife, Danielle Jonas, welcomed their eldest daughter, Alena, in 2014, then Valentina in 2016. 

The oldest Jonas shares many glimpses into his life as a dad including taking Valentina to get manicures and dressing as a Pokémon Trainer for Halloween to complement his youngest’s Pikachu costume.

The girls have also had the chance to catch their dad on stage with his brothers since the band reunited in 2019. 

"It's been a blessing having them come out and be a part of it," he told PEOPLE in October 2021. "It's just so nice that we have the ability to have our family together."

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson and Freddie.

Louis Tomlinson Instagram

Louis Tomlinson is one of three of his former One Direction bandmates to have added “dad” to his already expansive resume.

Tomlinson, who, like the rest of former bandmates, has gone out on his own since they took a hiatus beginning in 2015, welcomed son Freddie in 2016.


“Meet my little lad, Freddie 👶,” the proud dad wrote alongside an adorable photo of himself carrying the newborn.

But Freddie — whom he shares with stylist Briana Jungwirth — is hardly a "little lad" anymore. The now 7-year-old has a head full of golden blonde locs and bears a striking resemblance to his musical dad, per photos shared by Jungwirth.

Liam Payne

liam-payne
Liam Payne and Bear. Liam Payne/Instagram

Liam Payne joined Tomlinson in the 1D dads club in 2017 when he welcomed his son, Bear Grey, with the singer Cheryl. 

"I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far," Payne wrote at the time of Bear’s birth.  "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true."

While both parents have worked to maintain their son’s privacy and keep his face off social media, Payne told PEOPLE in 2020 that his little guy “looks exactly” like him.  

“When family members see baby pictures of me now, they say, 'Oh wow, Bear looks really great there!'” he joked.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Instagram; Zayn Malik attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Zayn Malik.

Zayn Malik Instagram; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zayn Malik became a dad in 2020 when he and then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, welcomed their daughter Khai

The proud parents announced her arrival on social media with Malik writing “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn grabbing onto his hand.

Though they have since since split up, the two teamed up to celebrate their little one’s second birthday with a Peppa-Pig themed party planned by the former boybander himself. 

"Her baba threw her the best party," Hadid captioned a photo from the celebration which showed little Khai sporting a pink tie-dye dress and reaching for something on the table her cake was on.

Hadid and Malik have kept Khai’s face off social media and the supermodel even asked the public to help in maintaining their daughter’s privacy.

Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake their kids
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their kids. Justin Timberlake Instagram

Former *NSYNC-er Justin Timberlake shares two sons — Silas and Phineas — with his wife, Jessica Biel. The couple welcomed their first born in 2015  before becoming a family of four with the birth of Phineas in 2020.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” Timberlake wrote as part of a Father’s Day post in 2021.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass
Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and their twins. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are dads to twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, whom they welcomed via surrogate in October 2021. 

Bass has since said that he loves "everything" about being a dad. 

"It does go by way too quickly. I cannot believe it's been a year. It's just nuts," he told PEOPLE in 2022 before noting the importance of enjoying each and every milestone. 

"Right now, my daughter finally took her first step, so that's been something that's so nice," he said. "My son said his first word a month ago, but he hasn't said it again. So all those little milestones are just so precious."

Joey Fatone

Izabel Araujo, Joey Fatone, Kloey Alexandra Fatone and Briahna Joely Fatone attend the World Premiere of Disney's "Dumbo"
Izabel Araujo, Joey Fatone, Kloey Alexandra Fatone and Briahna Joely Fatone.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Joey Fatone shares his two daughters, Kloey Alexandra, 13, and Briahna, 22. with his ex-wife Kelly Baldwin. In 2019, the proud dad was joined by his two girls and girlfriend Izabel Araujo at the L.A. premiere of Dumbo (pictured above).

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris KirkpatrickCredit: Courtesy Chris Kirkpatrick
Chris Kirkpatrick and family. Courtesy Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly welcomed their son, Nash Dylan in 2017. When the little guy was 5-weeks-old, the proud dad shared an adorable photo of the newborn sporting some of his dad’s merch.

“I think JC is his favorite,” he wrote alongside of Nash in a pint-sized *NSYNC t-shirt. 

Nash and his mom were also on deck celebrate Kirkpatrick — and fellow former *NSYNC alums — as they were awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Shawn Stockman

Shawn Stockman Instagram
Shawn Stockman and his family.

Shawn Stockman Instagram

Boyz II Men founding member, Shawn Stockman, shares three children with his wife, Sharhonda. The couple welcomed twins, Micah and Ty, in 2003 followed by their younger daughter, Brooklyn. 

In May, the proud dad shared a tribute to his twin boys for their birthday. 

“We no longer have teenage boys!,” the musician wrote alongside a sweet family selfie. “The best and worst thing about being a parent is watching your kids grow up! Here’s to my two princes, I love y’all, and happy 20th!”

Nathan Morris

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Nathan Morris of "Boys to Men" attends the 2017 Clio Awards at Lincoln Center on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Nathan Morris.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Nathan Morris is father to one son, a 26-year-old also named Nathan.

Michael McCary

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: Singer Michael McCary attends the special screening of the brain cancer awareness film "Timeless" at W Hollywood on September 1, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Michael McCary.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

According to a 2016 episode of House of Healing: Fix a Black Man's Heart, the former Boyz II Men singer is a father of three.

Howie Dorough

Howie Dorough - James and Holden
Howie Dorough with his wife and kids.

Howie Dorough Instagram

Howie Dorough and his wife, Leigh, share two sons: James, 14 and Holden, 10.

In May, the Backstreet Boys singer celebrated his eldest's birthday with a sweet tribute to his lookalike son. 

"Happy 14th birthday to my not so Baby James anymore. Can't believe how time is flying by so fast and what a wonderful young man you are turning into," Dorough wrote. "I am so proud of you as my son and the life you are living. Keep doing you!"

Brian Littrell

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChMuj26rh2L/. Baylee Littrell/Instagram
Brian and Baylee Littrell. Baylee Littrell/Instagram

Brian Littrell’s son, Baylee, 20, has chosen to follow in his dad’s footsteps and embarked on a career in music. In 2019, he even served as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys on the road. 

"He definitely has had a huge impact and influence on my music. So does my mom, she can write some amazing music herself,”  Baylee told PEOPLE of his dad and mom, Leighanne Littrell. “I always have their perspective. They're always there for me if I ask, but they let me do my own thing, which I appreciate."

Nick Carter

Nick Carter with his kids
Nick Carter and his kids. Nick Carter Instagram


Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, are parents to three kids: daughters Pearl, 2, and Saoirse Reign, 3, and son Odin Reign, 7. 

The couple, who have spoken openly about their experience with miscarriages, thought they were set on two kids until Kitt found out she was pregnant with Pearl when she was already “about five and a half months” along. 

"With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing,” Carter said of the surprise pregnancy at the time.

AJ Mclean

AJ McLean (C) and guests attend a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
AJ McLean and his daughters.

 Amy Sussman/Getty Images

AJ Mclean is a dad of two, sharing daughters Elliot Jaymes, 10,  and Lyric, 6,  with his now-estranged wife, Rochelle. 

In April, the proud dad shared a glimpse into a weekend spent with his girls including a daddy-daughter dance

“Daddy daughters dance tonight with my babies. So glad I'm home for this," he wrote on Instagram along with photos from their outing.  "These are the memories I never want forget and moments I don't want to miss. Daddy loves you girls."

Kevin Richardson

Kevin Richardson
Kevin Richardson and family.

Kevin Richardson Instagram

Kevin Richardson is dad to sons Maxwell Haze, 9, and Mason, 15, whom he shares with wife, Kristin. In 2022, the family of four checked out MJ the musical on Broadway.

Joey McIntyre

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs70_qXr8Hc/?hl=en split with the first slide of this with his sons https://www.instagram.com/p/CrDD3-Tuc7e/?hl=en
Joey McIntyre and his kids.

joey mcintyre/instgagram (2)

New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre  shares three kids with his wife, Barrett Williams: Griffin, 15, Rhys, 13, and Kira, 12.

In January, McIntyre was joined on stage by his eldest during a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City. 

"It was a really proud Dad moment for me," McIntyre said of the performance with his son who accompanied him on the piano for part of his set. "You know how they say the only way to get to Carnegie Hall is to practice, practice, practice? Well, that kid practiced, practiced, practiced and it showed."

Donnie Walhberg

Donnie Walhberg sons
Donnie Walhberg and his family.

getty (2); instagram

Donnie Wahlberg shares two adult sons, Xavier Alexander (right) and Elijah Hendrix (left) with ex Kimberley Fey and has also been stepdad to Jenny McCarthy’s son, Evan (middle), since the pair tied the knot in 2014.

Danny Wood

Danny wood kids https://www.instagram.com/p/BJRD4_HhBeg/?hl=en and https://www.instagram.com/p/BIYi1iIhkKl/?hl=en
Danny Wood and his kids.

danny wood/instagram (2)

Danny Wood is the proud dad of three: son Daniel Jr., and daughters Vega and Chance.

In 2016, Wood gave a shout out to his daughters for visiting the New Kids on the Block star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame writing, “My daughters, Chance and Vega made the pilgrimage to #nkotbwalkoffame I am the luckiest Father on the planet, my girls decided somewhere along the way they are proud second generation BH's!”

Michael Clifford

michael-clifford-crystal-leigh
Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh. Crystal Leigh/Instagram

While the 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist hasn't fully forayed into fatherhood yet, Michael Clifford’s enthusiasm over the upcoming arrival of he and wife Crystal Leigh’s, first child shows he's going to ace the role. 


"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," Clifford told PEOPLE. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"

