To celebrate Father's Day, see how these boy band members of today and years past have taken on fatherhood!

And while some of these boy band offspring are still learning to walk and talk, some are all grown up and following in their fathers' musical footsteps.

From rocking out on stage to rocking their babies to sleep, these boy band stars might be heartthrobs to the masses but to their little ones, they're just "Dad."

01 of 22 Nick Jonas Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram This Jonas Brother became a Jonas father in 2022, when he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogate on Jan. 15. "Our baby is truly a badass," Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram while reflecting on the little one’s homecoming after spending her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). "Our next chapter begins now." While the first-time parents opted to keep their little girl’s face out of photos for the first year of her life, Malti made her first public appearance at her dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for the Jonas Brothers in January this year. Since then, the proud parents have been less bashful about posting cute photos of their adorable daughter.

02 of 22 Joe Jonas Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. sophie turner/ instagram Joe Jonas, like his two brothers and bandmates, is a proud girl dad. The middle Jonas Brother welcomed his first daughter, Willa, in 2020 with wife Sophie Turner and in 2022, the couple became parents of two with the birth of their second little girl. The pair have kept the details of their pregnancies private, sharing a handful of baby bump photos online. To date, they've have opted not to share photos of their children and haven't even revealed the name of baby No. 2. "It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like," Joe told PEOPLE about becoming a family of four. "[We're] living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things."

03 of 22 Kevin Jonas Kevin Jonas and family. Kevin Jonas/Instagram Kevin Jonas became the first of his brothers to become a dad when he and his wife, Danielle Jonas, welcomed their eldest daughter, Alena, in 2014, then Valentina in 2016. The oldest Jonas shares many glimpses into his life as a dad including taking Valentina to get manicures and dressing as a Pokémon Trainer for Halloween to complement his youngest’s Pikachu costume. The girls have also had the chance to catch their dad on stage with his brothers since the band reunited in 2019. "It's been a blessing having them come out and be a part of it," he told PEOPLE in October 2021. "It's just so nice that we have the ability to have our family together."

04 of 22 Louis Tomlinson Louis Tomlinson and Freddie. Louis Tomlinson Instagram Louis Tomlinson is one of three of his former One Direction bandmates to have added “dad” to his already expansive resume. Tomlinson, who, like the rest of former bandmates, has gone out on his own since they took a hiatus beginning in 2015, welcomed son Freddie in 2016.

“Meet my little lad, Freddie 👶,” the proud dad wrote alongside an adorable photo of himself carrying the newborn. But Freddie — whom he shares with stylist Briana Jungwirth — is hardly a "little lad" anymore. The now 7-year-old has a head full of golden blonde locs and bears a striking resemblance to his musical dad, per photos shared by Jungwirth.

05 of 22 Liam Payne Liam Payne and Bear. Liam Payne/Instagram Liam Payne joined Tomlinson in the 1D dads club in 2017 when he welcomed his son, Bear Grey, with the singer Cheryl. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far," Payne wrote at the time of Bear’s birth. "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true." While both parents have worked to maintain their son’s privacy and keep his face off social media, Payne told PEOPLE in 2020 that his little guy “looks exactly” like him. “When family members see baby pictures of me now, they say, 'Oh wow, Bear looks really great there!'” he joked.

06 of 22 Zayn Malik Zayn Malik. Zayn Malik Instagram; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Zayn Malik became a dad in 2020 when he and then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, welcomed their daughter Khai. The proud parents announced her arrival on social media with Malik writing “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn grabbing onto his hand. Though they have since since split up, the two teamed up to celebrate their little one’s second birthday with a Peppa-Pig themed party planned by the former boybander himself. "Her baba threw her the best party," Hadid captioned a photo from the celebration which showed little Khai sporting a pink tie-dye dress and reaching for something on the table her cake was on. Hadid and Malik have kept Khai’s face off social media and the supermodel even asked the public to help in maintaining their daughter’s privacy.

07 of 22 Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their kids. Justin Timberlake Instagram Former *NSYNC-er Justin Timberlake shares two sons — Silas and Phineas — with his wife, Jessica Biel. The couple welcomed their first born in 2015 before becoming a family of four with the birth of Phineas in 2020. "Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” Timberlake wrote as part of a Father’s Day post in 2021.



08 of 22 Lance Bass Lance Bass, Michael Turchin and their twins. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are dads to twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, whom they welcomed via surrogate in October 2021. Bass has since said that he loves "everything" about being a dad. "It does go by way too quickly. I cannot believe it's been a year. It's just nuts," he told PEOPLE in 2022 before noting the importance of enjoying each and every milestone. "Right now, my daughter finally took her first step, so that's been something that's so nice," he said. "My son said his first word a month ago, but he hasn't said it again. So all those little milestones are just so precious."

09 of 22 Joey Fatone Izabel Araujo, Joey Fatone, Kloey Alexandra Fatone and Briahna Joely Fatone. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Joey Fatone shares his two daughters, Kloey Alexandra, 13, and Briahna, 22. with his ex-wife Kelly Baldwin. In 2019, the proud dad was joined by his two girls and girlfriend Izabel Araujo at the L.A. premiere of Dumbo (pictured above).

10 of 22 Chris Kirkpatrick Chris Kirkpatrick and family. Courtesy Chris Kirkpatrick Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly welcomed their son, Nash Dylan in 2017. When the little guy was 5-weeks-old, the proud dad shared an adorable photo of the newborn sporting some of his dad’s merch. “I think JC is his favorite,” he wrote alongside of Nash in a pint-sized *NSYNC t-shirt. Nash and his mom were also on deck celebrate Kirkpatrick — and fellow former *NSYNC alums — as they were awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

11 of 22 Shawn Stockman Shawn Stockman and his family. Shawn Stockman Instagram Boyz II Men founding member, Shawn Stockman, shares three children with his wife, Sharhonda. The couple welcomed twins, Micah and Ty, in 2003 followed by their younger daughter, Brooklyn. In May, the proud dad shared a tribute to his twin boys for their birthday. “We no longer have teenage boys!,” the musician wrote alongside a sweet family selfie. “The best and worst thing about being a parent is watching your kids grow up! Here’s to my two princes, I love y’all, and happy 20th!”

12 of 22 Nathan Morris Nathan Morris. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Nathan Morris is father to one son, a 26-year-old also named Nathan.

13 of 22 Michael McCary Michael McCary. Allen Berezovsky/Getty According to a 2016 episode of House of Healing: Fix a Black Man's Heart, the former Boyz II Men singer is a father of three.

14 of 22 Howie Dorough Howie Dorough with his wife and kids. Howie Dorough Instagram Howie Dorough and his wife, Leigh, share two sons: James, 14 and Holden, 10. In May, the Backstreet Boys singer celebrated his eldest's birthday with a sweet tribute to his lookalike son. "Happy 14th birthday to my not so Baby James anymore. Can't believe how time is flying by so fast and what a wonderful young man you are turning into," Dorough wrote. "I am so proud of you as my son and the life you are living. Keep doing you!"

15 of 22 Brian Littrell Brian and Baylee Littrell. Baylee Littrell/Instagram Brian Littrell’s son, Baylee, 20, has chosen to follow in his dad’s footsteps and embarked on a career in music. In 2019, he even served as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys on the road. "He definitely has had a huge impact and influence on my music. So does my mom, she can write some amazing music herself,” Baylee told PEOPLE of his dad and mom, Leighanne Littrell. “I always have their perspective. They're always there for me if I ask, but they let me do my own thing, which I appreciate."

16 of 22 Nick Carter Nick Carter and his kids. Nick Carter Instagram

Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, are parents to three kids: daughters Pearl, 2, and Saoirse Reign, 3, and son Odin Reign, 7. The couple, who have spoken openly about their experience with miscarriages, thought they were set on two kids until Kitt found out she was pregnant with Pearl when she was already “about five and a half months” along. "With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing,” Carter said of the surprise pregnancy at the time.

17 of 22 AJ Mclean AJ McLean and his daughters. Amy Sussman/Getty Images AJ Mclean is a dad of two, sharing daughters Elliot Jaymes, 10, and Lyric, 6, with his now-estranged wife, Rochelle. In April, the proud dad shared a glimpse into a weekend spent with his girls including a daddy-daughter dance. “Daddy daughters dance tonight with my babies. So glad I'm home for this," he wrote on Instagram along with photos from their outing. "These are the memories I never want forget and moments I don't want to miss. Daddy loves you girls."

18 of 22 Kevin Richardson Kevin Richardson and family. Kevin Richardson Instagram Kevin Richardson is dad to sons Maxwell Haze, 9, and Mason, 15, whom he shares with wife, Kristin. In 2022, the family of four checked out MJ the musical on Broadway.

19 of 22 Joey McIntyre Joey McIntyre and his kids. joey mcintyre/instgagram (2) New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre shares three kids with his wife, Barrett Williams: Griffin, 15, Rhys, 13, and Kira, 12. In January, McIntyre was joined on stage by his eldest during a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City. "It was a really proud Dad moment for me," McIntyre said of the performance with his son who accompanied him on the piano for part of his set. "You know how they say the only way to get to Carnegie Hall is to practice, practice, practice? Well, that kid practiced, practiced, practiced and it showed."

20 of 22 Donnie Walhberg Donnie Walhberg and his family. getty (2); instagram Donnie Wahlberg shares two adult sons, Xavier Alexander (right) and Elijah Hendrix (left) with ex Kimberley Fey and has also been stepdad to Jenny McCarthy’s son, Evan (middle), since the pair tied the knot in 2014.

21 of 22 Danny Wood Danny Wood and his kids. danny wood/instagram (2) Danny Wood is the proud dad of three: son Daniel Jr., and daughters Vega and Chance. In 2016, Wood gave a shout out to his daughters for visiting the New Kids on the Block star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame writing, “My daughters, Chance and Vega made the pilgrimage to #nkotbwalkoffame I am the luckiest Father on the planet, my girls decided somewhere along the way they are proud second generation BH's!”