Boy Whose Dad Died in the Line of Duty Gets Special Police Welcome on His First Day of Kindergarten

"By the time he got to class he had the biggest smile on his face," said Riley Cottongim's mom

By
Published on August 3, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Police officers in Kentucky turned out to show their support for the son of a fallen officer on the boy’s first day of kindergarten.

On Tuesday, members of Louisville Metro Police Department’s first division lined up to surprise Riley Cottongim as he made his way into elementary school for the first time, Louisville Police shared in a Facebook post.

“Riley has a great support system in place and we hope he has a great day today!!! “ the police department wrote in the social media post.

Riley lost his father, Zachary Cottongim, after he was hit by a car while on duty in December 2021, according to the police department.

Riley’s mother, Jamie Cottongim, told Good Morning America that she was touched by the outpouring of love from the officers.

“I could just feel Zach. I could feel him standing there with them," she said. "I just felt so close with him in that moment and to see Riley smiling and high-fiving all of them, it was amazing."

By the end of the day, Jamie shared that it all went smoothly — no doubt thanks in part to the early morning sendoff.

"He had an amazing day. He told me it was the best day ever," Jamie told GMA. "His teacher also told me that by the time he got to class he had the biggest smile on his face."

The police effort was led by Zachary’s former partner on the force, Donna Morgan, who said she hoped that through their actions they shared a piece of what the late officer was all about.

"The friendships and camaraderie amongst the squad were extremely important to Zach, and so it's been important to us as a squad to be present for special moments in order to carry on his legacy," Morgan told GMA. "We really want to ensure his sons always know how much he loved them, and that if he were here, he would be the one that was present for these moments."

