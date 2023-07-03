Boy, 7, Dies After Falling off Ferry into Baltic Sea and Mom Dies Trying to Save Him; Murder Probe Opened

The child fell about 65 feet into the water, Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson Jonas Franzen told The Associated Press

Published on July 3, 2023 10:44AM EDT
A Baltic Cruise
A Baltic Cruise. Photo: VisitSweden / P. E. Adamsson

After a 7-year-old child went overboard on a ferry and fell into the Baltic Sea, his mother jumped in after to try and save him. Now, they're both dead, according to authorities, and a murder probe has been opened.

The child fell about 65 feet into the water on Thursday, Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson Jonas Franzen told The Associated Press

The mother and child are both Polish, but have not been publicly identified. According to the AP, Sweden’s Prosecution Authority has launched ”a preliminary investigation where the crime classification is murder, but there is no suspect in the case.”

According to The Straits Times, authorities revealed that the victims are "a Polish woman born in 1985 and a Polish boy born in 2016." The Stena Line's Stena Spirit was traveling from Sweden to Poland when the incident occurred, the outlet reports. About an hour after they went overboard, they were found and transferred to hospitals, where they were both pronounced dead.

It is unclear how the child fell into the water, but the goal of the investigation is to learn what exactly happened, the AP reports.

"We are working with both Swedish and Polish authorities where two separate investigations have been initiated, and also Danish authorities as the ferry is registered in Denmark," a Stena Line spokesperson told Insider.

