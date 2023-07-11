A Chicago boy attending his grandmother’s 70th birthday party has been killed in a suspected drive-by shooting, according to authorities.

Ulysses Campos, 9, was playing with a group of children near an alley in Franklin Park on Saturday night when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement.

Witz added that Campos was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital. No other person was injured and a person of interest connected to the shooting has been taken into custody.

Officers found a vehicle in Leyden Township believed to be involved in the incident, added the release.



Otilio Campos, Ulysses’ uncle, recalled his nephew’s infectious smile and love for making people laugh.



"He was just a little kid...who is now in heaven watching over all of us," he told ABC 7 Chicago.

Otilio added that his family was celebrating his mother’s birthday at the time of the tragedy and that Ulysses was playing with kids in the alley when the incident happened.

"The utter feeling of knowing that he's lying there and I can't save him broke my heart," Otilio Campos said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Ulysses’ death occurred almost two weeks before he was to celebrate his 10th birthday.

"All he wanted for his birthday was a PlayStation 5 so that he couldn't continue to play video games," Otilio continued, per ABC 7 Chicago. "His father, being the good father that he was, got him a PlayStation 5 for his birthday and sadly he never got to see it."

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for the boy’s memorial services. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had generated over $20,000 out of a $15,000 goal.

“He was a kindhearted, loving kid,” wrote Ulysses' niece, Karina Cazares, on the GoFundMe page. “He loved playing video games with his cousins, he had a creative imagination, and was always full of excitement. He is a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. He will be eternally missed.”

The Franklin Park Police Department is asking the public to contact them for information about the shooting. The police department did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

