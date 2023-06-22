8-Year-Old Boy Finds Lost World Series Ring at Minute Maid Park and Returns it to Owner

The custom jewelry piece was given to ballpark employee Reynaldo Muñoz when the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022

An 8-year-old boy found a World Series championship ring during his first outing to a Houston Astros game — and got it back to the man who lost it.

In an interview with ABC, Reynaldo Muñoz, who has worked at Minute Maid Park for 23 years, said he took off his custom-made championship ring on Sunday after washing his hands in the bathroom. Distracted by a call for assistance at the stadium, he rushed off and left the ring. He told the outlet that he "really didn't think I was going to see it ever again," after returning to the bathroom to find the ring gone.

Meanwhile, Neymar Davalos, 8, had spotted the jewelry piece — which had been given to Muñoz and all ballpark employees when the Astros won the World Series in 2022 — and presented it to his dad as a Father's Day gift.

Later, the Davalos family happened to see a social media post that had gone viral about a man losing his prized possession.

"He has worked for 23 years at MMP and this ring meant so much to him," read the post by Janie Arredondo, a friend of Muñoz's daughter. "The ring is very unique as it is personalized to every employee. His last name, 'Muñoz,' is engraved on the side."

Thinking "nothing of it" at the time, Navalo's dad Ray then explained to his son that they had to give the ring back and responded to the post. ABC13 witnessed the meet-up and spoke with Ray Davalos, the boy's dad, who explained the chain of events.


"He comes back from the restroom and he's like, 'Dad, here's your Father's Day gift.' And I don't think nothing of it. There's a lot of replicas," Davalos said. "We were leaving and there's a lot of people walking out of the stadium and he's like, 'Dad, here.' So, I don't think nothing of it."

Continued Davalos: "Then, the next morning I woke up and I seen it all over social media and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.' And I'm like, 'Son, we have to give this back.' And he's like, 'Dad, but that was your Father's Day gift.' And I say 'Yeah, but what would Jesus do?'"

"I'm so glad they did the right thing," Muñoz told the ABC. "At the end of the day, it's the best thing you can ask for."

Overjoyed with gratitude, Muñoz rewarded the family for doing the right thing and gifted Neymar with some Astros swag — game vouchers, bobbleheads, T-shirts — and some replica rings.

