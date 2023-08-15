Boy, 3, Dies After Falling from Boat and Being Struck by Propeller: 'We Are Devastated,' Says Family

A 3-year-old Utah boy died after falling from a boat and then being struck by a propeller.

Walter Greer, of Salt Lake City, was riding a boat with family on Echo Reservoir at Echo State Park on Sunday when he fell into the water, state parks officials said in a news release.

"After falling in, Greer was then struck by the propeller at the rear of the boat," officials wrote.

Park law enforcement rangers responded to the scene just before 4:45 p.m. local time and recovered Greer from the water, but he was already dead, officials said. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a life jacket.

Officials expressed their "condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time," noting that the incident is under investigation.

“This is just the last thing a family wants to see happen when they come to a state park or reservoir or anything like that," Utah State Parks spokesperson Devan Chavez told CBS affiliate KUTV.



Greer's family released a statement to NBC affiliate KSLTV, saying, "we are devastated to be saying goodbye to our darling Walter so unexpectedly."

"Walter was an absolute joy who loved Spiderman, trains, trucks and his red boots," the family shared. "We are so blessed to have Walter as a forever part of our family. He is so loved and we hold his memory close until we meet again."

The "happy, rambunctious three-year-old with a big personality" was excited to start preschool this month, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral, medical, counseling and related expenses.

At the time of the boating accident, he was "enjoying a day on the lake with his parents, two sisters, and dear friends," read a message on the page, which has raised over $22,000 as of Tuesday morning.

"His family and friends are devastated by this loss," the organizer wrote. "Any help or just a message or prayer is greatly appreciated."

