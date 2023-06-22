Baby Delivered by Firefighters 18 Years Ago Returns to Become Their Intern

A new intern with a Knoxville, Tennessee firefighter crew has deep ties to the unit. They helped with OT Harris' delivery 18 years ago!

"The firefighters who sign my paychecks delivered me (as a baby)," Harris said according to a report from Today.

Last week, the Knoxville Fire Department announced the 18-year-old had joined the crew as part of Knoxville's Summer in the City intern program. "It’s a small world! In 2005 this KFD crew assisted in the delivery of Mr. OT Harris. Today this crew is working with Mr. Harris as part of the Summer in the City intern program!" KFD officials wrote on Facebook. The paid intern program runs for eight weeks and places applicants within city departments to assist with administration and support tasks.

Harris was born on New Year's Day 2005 when his mother, Lateshia Hall, went into labor at her mother's house two days before a scheduled induction. Her mother called 911, and members of the Knoxville Fire Department responded just as Harris' head was visible.

"I told the firemen, 'This is baby number seven ... and we're going to have a baby right now,'" Hall explained to Today. "One big push and OT was here."

Mark Wilbanks, the assistant fire chief and paramedic who helped with Harris' delivery, will now be the teen's summer mentor, but told Today that he did not want to take all the credit for what happened 18 years ago. "I just assisted in the delivery — OT's mother did all the work," he said, adding that the teen is part of their family.



Harris' delivery stood out among the many emergency births Wilbanks helped because Hall's demeanor was "calm, cool and collected," he recalled.

After Wilbanks cut baby Harris' umbilical cord, the crew "cleared the scene and went back to the firehouse," he added. "It's just one of those things."

Harris' internship with the KFD will involve helping the department with administration and social media strategies, and Wilbanks told the outlet that the teen — whose connection with the KFD was discovered during a casual conversation on Harris' first day of the internship — has so far impressed the team with his personality and drive.

Locals were also delighted by the connection between the teen and the fire department he is now interning with, sharing their thoughts on the Knoxville Fire Department post. The Facebook page for the City of Knoxville Government in Tennessee commented, "Amazing!" while a Knoxville resident wrote: "I’m so glad you guys were able to meet this young man 18 years later I’m overjoyed!!!"

Harris will soon begin his freshman year at East Tennessee State University, majoring in English, with a minor in education and is the CEO of his own business, OT's Business Consulting.

According to his business' website, his favorite quote is by American songwriter Ralston Bowes: "Don't let your struggle become your identity."