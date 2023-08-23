Boy, 7, Attacked by Black Bear in Backyard of New York State Home

"Our concern was [the bear] did not retreat," North Castle Police Department Chief Peter Simonsen said

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on August 23, 2023 09:13AM EDT
Black bear attacks boy in North Castle
Photo:

Peter Zenkl/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A 7-year-old boy is recovering from a bear attack in his backyard.

The child was playing outside his home in North Castle, New York State when the attack happened at around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a release from North Castle Police Department.

Authorities told WABC that the boy had been playing in the rear yard of his home with his sibling when the attack happened and that both of the boy’s parents were home at the time to assist him.

North Castle Police Officers, Banksville Fire Department, Animal Control and other services were dispatched on Hickory Kingdom Road, which is located in Westchester County, about 40 miles north of Manhattan.

The child was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said in the release that after the boy was transported to safety, the bear still remained in the yard where the attack happened and “continued to present a danger to first responders and area residents.” 

"Our concern was he did not retreat so at one point he did advance and when you have that many human beings, I would think that an animal of that kind would normally retreat and it did not," said North Castle Police Department Chief Peter Simonsen, per WABC. 

He added, “The normal reaction of bears is to run away, especially with heightened activity and noise, they usually retreat.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was notified before officers euthanized the bear on the scene, police said in the release. The DEC then “took possession of the bear” and transported the animal to the Westchester County Department of Health for testing for rabies, a spokesperson for the health department told CNN.

Residents living in the area told WABC that people were aware of plenty of bears roaming around the area, but had not previously heard of anyone getting attacked.

The animal was described as a male black bear that was not yet an adult, but larger than a cub, the outlet reported. 

According to the US Forest Service, black bears “usually retreat before people are aware of them” and attacks are rare. 

The organization recommends that if people spot a black bear, they remain calm and start backing away slowly while facing the animal. It said making a lot of noise like yelling or whistling may also help scare the bear away. 

