16-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Industrial Accident' at Wisconsin Sawmill: 'No Longer Suffering'

The teen died days after he was discovered unconscious by first responders, authorities say

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 05:29PM EDT
Boy Dies in Wisconsin Work Accident
Photo:

Meagan Johnson/Go Fund Me

A 16-year-old boy died over the weekend after being injured at a Wisconsin sawmill.

The teen, identified as Michael Schuls by the Associated Press, was found unresponsive by first responders at the Florence Hardwoods logging company on June 29, Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Teresa Chrisman said in a news release Sunday. 

Schuls was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and then to Milwaukee Children's Hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Officials claim the teen died after an "industrial accident," but Chrisman told the AP that his cause of death and the specifics of his death would not be made public due to an ongoing investigation.

The company's office manager, Jordan Davis, declined to comment Thursday to the AP about the teen's death. Florence Hardwoods did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe page launched by the boy's family said the teen was "working at Florence Hardwoods when horrible tragedy struck."

In an update on Sunday, a family member wrote that "yesterday Michael began his eternal life in Heaven. We know he is surrounded by loved ones we have already lost and is no longer suffering."

"To try to even begin to process or understand such a devastating loss for my brother, Steph and the kids is one of the heaviest burdens I or anyone close can ever carry," the message continued. "Please don’t stop praying for them."

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe has raised over $20,000.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and has referred a possible child labor violation involving hazardous occupations to the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, Scott Allen, the Labor Department's regional director for public affairs, told Wisconsin Public Radio.

The teen's death comes as 14 states, including Wisconsin, seek to introduce bills to roll back child labor laws, per The Independent and WPR.

Officials said that counseling was available at Florence High School on Monday. 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, students and co-workers," said Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chrisman.

Related Articles
bus after an accident in the municipality of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 05 July 2023
Child Among 29 Dead in Mexico Bus Crash, Official Says Cause Appears to Be 'Lack of Skill and Tiredness'
Atlanta Driver Survives Being Impaled by Tree While Driving through Storm
Man Survives Being Impaled After Tree Crashes Through Car During Storm: ‘We Were Both in Shock,’ Says Wife
A road sign in Death Valley warning travelers of Caution Extreme Heat Danger
Man Found Dead in Car with 2 Flat Tires and Broken AC at Death Valley National Park amid Extreme Heat
Dad Who Survived Sept. 11 Drowns Trying to Save Children On Illinois Boating Lake
'Hero' Dad of 3 Who Survived 9/11 Drowns Trying to Save Kids During Boating Trip on Lake Michigan
Connecticut Boy Pranked at Target
8-Year-Old Boy Surprised with Target Shopping Spree After Being Pranked at the Store
Wynter Cole Smith
A Mich. Mom Fled Her Apartment After Getting Stabbed. Now, Her Toddler Daughter Is Missing
NYPD Officers Save Man
NYPD Officers Rescue Subway Commuter Who Fell on Tracks After Medical Emergency
Liz Isaac holds her daughter, Alessandria, before bedtime in their room at Harvest Home in Los Angeles, California.
Homeless Mom Transforms Life After Learning She’s Pregnant: ‘I Am Strong Enough to Face Anything’ (Exclusive)
Deep shadows and sun-lit sandstone rocks of this steep-sided canyon carved by the Colorado River, Arizona.
57-Year-Old Woman Found Dead After Hiking Grand Canyon in 100-Degree Heat
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach
8 people stuck upside down on ride for hours in Wisconsin
Roller Coaster Traps Riders Upside Down for Over 3 Hours Due to 'Mechanical Failure' in Wisconsin
Paul Little, the man who won $3 million in January from a lottery ticket officials said was stolen from him by a convenience store worker. Photo by Massachusetts State Lottery
Man Finally Collects $3 Million Lotto Win After Ticket Was Stolen by Cashier
Golden Ears Provincial Park, near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Missing Canadian Teen Walks Out of Wilderness After Getting Lost for 2 Days