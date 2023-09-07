Boy, 11, Facing Trial for Allegedly Killing His Mom Over Purchase of Virtual Reality Headset

The child, who was 10 at the time of the shooting, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 12:51PM EDT
Milwaukee mother killed, son accused wanted virtual reality headset
Milwaukee mother killed, son accused wanted virtual reality headset . Photo:

FOX6 News Milwaukee/Youtube

An 11-year-old boy is to stand trial for allegedly shooting his mother in the face for not buying him a virtual reality headset.

Two psychologists examined the child — who was 10 at the time of the November 2022 shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and remains unidentified — before the Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll made the decision to charge him as an adult, Law & Crime reported in July.

The psychologists had differing opinions on whether the boy understood the nature of the crime and charges against him, the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal reported.

The boy’s attorney expressed doubts to Carroll that he could advocate for himself in his defense, per Law & Crime. However, the judge decided that he was ready to face trial as an adult, stating that the boy had no “major mental diagnosis,” per the outlet.

The boy allegedly killed his mother when she wouldn't let him buy a virtual reality headset from Amazon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE in December 2022.

According to the complaint, Quiana Mann, 44, was allegedly shot in the eye by her son at her home in Milwaukee on Nov. 21, 2022. The complaint added that the boy attempted to conceal the weapon before informing his older sister that their mother had died. The sister called 911, the complaint continued.

Quiana Mann
Quiana Mann. GoFundMe

The boy allegedly unlocked the gun from his mom's locked safe at around 7 a.m. the same day. He reportedly confessed to detectives that he was angry at his mom for waking him up 30 minutes early and not allowing him to purchase the headset from Amazon.

The complaint added that the child logged into his dead mother’s Amazon account to purchase the Oculus Virtual Reality Headset the next day.

After the shooting, the child allegedly claimed he had accidentally shot his mom in the eye, after which he was permitted to remain with his family, per the complaint. But the next day, family members contacted police with doubts about the boy’s honesty. The complaint noted that he reportedly confessed to his aunt that he had "actually [been] aiming the gun at his mother."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the complaint, the child had “rage issues” throughout his life, as his family members informed the detectives. The complaint also stated that when he was four years old, the boy allegedly swung his puppy by the tail until the dog "whined and howled in pain." He also allegedly set a fire in the family home by inflating a balloon with combustible liquid and igniting it, per the complaint.

The boy received a "concerning diagnosis" from a therapist, leading Mann to place cameras around the home — which were unplugged before the shooting — the complaint said, according to documents from a therapist. 

​​"He's always said that he hears voices," the child's grandmother, Lueritha Mann, told The Daily Beast. "We tried helping her with him."

"All of us, everybody that knows her, even her church people," she added to the outlet. "We all tried helping her with him because we knew he had a mental illness."

Mann worked in behavioral health and had four children. A GoFundMe account described her as having a "spirit of giving" and "a love for God that shined so brightly it superseded any pain she may have experienced."

The 11-year-old boy faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide and was previously in custody with a $50,000 bond. If found guilty of the charges, he could spend up to 60 years in prison.

Milwaukee police told PEOPLE in a December 2022 statement that the department was still "investigating the fatal shooting … that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m."

"MPD would like to remind the public to keep firearms secured with a gun lock and out of the reach of children," the police spokesperson said.

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.

Related Articles
People stand near the burned car where part of the nine murdered members of the Lebaron family were killed and burned during an ambush in Bavispe, Sonora mountains, Mexico
Man Arrested in Connection with Killing of 9 U.S. Citizens in 2019 Mexico Ambush
Kenjuan McDaniel, charged with killing a man in 2021
Nev. Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Man, Then Wrote a Song and Made Music Video About It
Ruby Franke, 8 Passengers, YouTuber Arrested
YouTube Bans Ruby Franke, Deletes Her Channels Following Arrest and Child Abuse Charges
Judith Dawn and Donald Kyle Deskins
Kentucky Attorney Charged With Murdering His Wife and Attempting to Cover up the Crime
Mercedes Iverson and Trea Carter, a married couple, shot and killed along with their unborn child.
Ohio Man Allegedly Killed His Pregnant Sister and Her Husband at Picnic: Police
Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors Appears in Court Virtually as His Assault Trial Is Delayed Again
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse
Lori Vallow Daybell Appeals Convictions for Murdering Her 2 Kids, Conspiring to Murder Husband's 1st Wife
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Child Abuse Charges 'Shocked' Neighbor — But She 'Saw Some Weird Things' (Exclusive)
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh Wants Murder Conviction Thrown Out, Alleges Jury Tampering in New Motion
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Woman in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Woman Hiding from Him in Safe House
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Wife in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Ex-Girlfriend Hiding in 'Safe House'
ralph yarl
Judge Rules White Man Who Allegedly Shot Black Teen for Ringing the Wrong Doorbell Will Face Trial
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
16-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Man Fatally Shot Following Alleged Confrontation with Scooter Thieves
brittany McGlone
Brittany McGlone Was Murdered in Her Boyfriend's Bed — and the Case Has Been Cold for More than 15 Years
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Ruby Franke Spoke Cryptically About 'Dirty Little Secret' Days Before Arrest: Report
Tatyana Remley arrested hitman husband mark 09 01 23
California Equestrian Is Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed for $2M After Friend Revealed Alleged Plot
Bruce Johnson Junior & Mary Johnson
Mom Fatally Stabbed 11-Year-Old Boy, Who ID'd Her as Killer in Hospital Shortly Before Death