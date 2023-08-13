Boy, 11, Charged with Manslaughter and Shooting Death of Girl, 8, His Mom Was Babysitting

The preteen allegedly shot the young girl in the head with a stolen firearm on July 25

Published on August 13, 2023 03:25PM EDT
An 11-year-old boy in North Carolina has been charged with manslaughter, among other charges, for allegedly fatally shooting an eight-year-old girl his mother was babysitting, authorities said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that police responded to a call on July 25 about an “unresponsive juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound,” who died two days later at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

According to local news outlet ABC11-WTVD, the victim, identified by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office as Jenesis Dockery, and her sister were dropped off at their babysitter’s home on Mercedes Drive, where police say the son of the babysitter got hold of a gun and shot the 8-year-old girl in the head.

The department’s Special Victims Unit detectives filed a complaint to the Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) on Friday to charge the boy with one count of manslaughter and two counts of larceny of a firearm.

The following day, the 11-year-old — whose identity has not been released — was officially charged and detained by DJJ agents.

In a press conference held on Thursday, per ABC11-WTVD, the Dockery family’s lawyer, Harry Daniels, said the boy is believed to have stolen two guns from a family member’s safe and from inside the babysitter’s home.

Jenesis’ father, Fon Dockery, spoke out at the press conference, stating, "This has been a horrible nightmare, [it] still doesn't feel real. It's hard to put into words how we're trying to navigate, three weeks later, for something to be done. We wore orange pins on the day we buried our daughter — for gun violence awareness.”

He continued: “Because as much as we want justice for our daughter, this is something no parent should ever have to do. We thank the community, and we ask that you continue to support and continue to reach out until the full hand of the law is exacted with justice for our Jenesis.”

Dockery also reflected on the tragedy of losing his daughter to Fayetteville news outlet CBS17-WNCN, saying, “She just loved and enjoyed even the smallest things in life.”

“We now have to find how to adapt to remembering her but not totally stopping our lives,” he added.

A GoFundMe page that was created to “support the Dockery family with their 8-year-old daughter’s recovery” is “now asking for your support as Fon and Kimberly Dockery and their 5-year-old daughter, Amara, adjust to life after the tragic passing of sweet Jenesis Dockery as the result of such injury.”

“She is remembered by those who knew her as a joyful, energetic child with Jesus in her heart and a perfect smile on her face,” the page reads. “The void that is left in her absence is immeasurable. The Dockery family has a long road of grief and healing ahead of them.”

