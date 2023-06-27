‘Still Had His Whole Life Ahead of Him': Boy, 10, Is Killed by Stray Bullets While Watching TV in Bed

“He still had his whole life ahead of him [and] was the light in every dark room," K'Von Morgan's uncle said in an online fundraiser

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 04:55PM EDT
K'Von M Morgan, Gofundme
K'Von Morgan. Photo:

Gofundme

Police in Virginia are searching for the suspect responsible for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was struck by stray bullets inside his bedroom earlier this month.

Family members identified the victim as K'Von Morgan on a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover funeral expenses. 

“My nephew [K’Von] did not deserve this by no means necessary,” the boy’s uncle, Corey Friar, wrote on the fundraiser. “He still had his whole life ahead of him [and] was the light in every dark room.”

Officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police responded to the Pecan Acres apartment community just before 1 a.m. on June 17, after a juvenile was struck by gunfire, a press release states.

He was watching TV in bed with his best friend when multiple stray bullets went through his window frame and struck him, according to the GoFundMe page.

“It makes no sense that a child had to lose his life by being inside his bedroom, doing what he was doing, and preparing to go to bed for the night,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said, per NBC12. “It’s ridiculous.”

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. He later died from his injuries.

While the boy's family and community continue to grieve his sudden death, police are looking for any and all leads on a potential shooter.

“We need those fingers pointed at that individual so that we can bring this case to a close and bring that person to justice for the family,” the police chief told WTVR-TV.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

K’Von was a rising 5th grade student at Pleasant Lane Elementary School, according to his obituary.

Born in Richmond, K’Von was remembered as a boy who loved to breakdance, play football, and show off his beatboxing skills, his obit states.

A community candlelight vigil and balloon release was planned for June 27, according to The Progress-Index.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Related Articles
parker league
Teen Who Went on Graduation Trip Is Found Dead, Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit, Police Call Death 'Malicious'
Inmate, Joseph Zieler, elbows attorney in face
​​Child Murderer Calls His Lawyer Over, Elbows Him in the Face, Then Gets Sentenced to Death
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Designer Katie Gallagher attends the Katie Gallagher presentation during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Standard Hotel on September 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)
Man Charged in Drugging Death of Fashion Designer Kathryn Gallagher and 4 Others in New York City
Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Found Dead in Murder-Suicide; Police Say Mother-in-Law Is Suspect
Summer and Baby Everett
Ala. Man Sentenced for Killing Pregnant Wife, Unborn Child After Victim Confronted Him About Affair
Bronx County Supreme Courthouse
'House of Horrors’: N.Y. Couple Accused of Abusing & Starving 2 Little Girls, Who Ate Bits of Foam Mattress
Century Rio movie theatre, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Man Shot Dead in New Mexico Movie Theater in Argument Over Seating
Man Arrested Over Stabbing Deaths of Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary
Man Arrested After Stabbing Deaths of Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary
Ralph Yarl, teen shot after going to the wrong house, speaks out in 'GMA' exclusive
Ralph Yarl Describes Encounter with Shooter at Door: 'Don't Come Here Ever Again'
Bryan Kohberger
Prosecutors Will Seek Death Penalty Against Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Amber Beraun
Man Who Allegedly Robbed Woman at Gunpoint Demands She Connect with Him on Facebook: 'Too Pretty to Rob'
Amanda Davis
Man Fatally Stabbed His Pregnant Girlfriend While Her 3 Children Tried to Fight Him Off
Police investigate triple homicide in Newton
Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary Is Stabbed to Death — and Killer Remains at Large
Dr Jaime Yun
'Brilliant' Surgeon Who was Dad of 2 Is Killed After Punch During Road Rage Incident
Gaymee Paw
Kentucky Teen Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old High School Student
Sandra Hemme
She Was Convicted of a 1980 Murder — But Lawyers Say Cops Exploited Mental Illness, Coerced False Confession