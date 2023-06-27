‘Still Had His Whole Life Ahead of Him': Boy, 10, Is Killed by Stray Bullets While Watching TV in Bed

Police in Virginia are searching for the suspect responsible for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was struck by stray bullets inside his bedroom earlier this month.

Family members identified the victim as K'Von Morgan on a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover funeral expenses.

“My nephew [K’Von] did not deserve this by no means necessary,” the boy’s uncle, Corey Friar, wrote on the fundraiser. “He still had his whole life ahead of him [and] was the light in every dark room.”

Officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police responded to the Pecan Acres apartment community just before 1 a.m. on June 17, after a juvenile was struck by gunfire, a press release states.

He was watching TV in bed with his best friend when multiple stray bullets went through his window frame and struck him, according to the GoFundMe page.

“It makes no sense that a child had to lose his life by being inside his bedroom, doing what he was doing, and preparing to go to bed for the night,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said, per NBC12. “It’s ridiculous.”

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. He later died from his injuries.

While the boy's family and community continue to grieve his sudden death, police are looking for any and all leads on a potential shooter.

“We need those fingers pointed at that individual so that we can bring this case to a close and bring that person to justice for the family,” the police chief told WTVR-TV.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

K’Von was a rising 5th grade student at Pleasant Lane Elementary School, according to his obituary.

Born in Richmond, K’Von was remembered as a boy who loved to breakdance, play football, and show off his beatboxing skills, his obit states.

A community candlelight vigil and balloon release was planned for June 27, according to The Progress-Index.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

