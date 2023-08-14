Cause of Death for Boy, 10, Found in Garbage Bin in Mom's Garage After 7 Months Was Gunshot Wound

The 10-year-old boy found dead in a garbage bin in his mother's garage in Illinois was killed by a gunshot wound, the Rock Island County coroner tells PEOPLE. The cause of death was based on the boy's preliminary autopsy.

Police found the body of Zion Staples on July 26 after it had been in the trash for seven months, ABC 6 News reported. The outlet, citing authorities, reported that the child's mother, Sushi Staples, 37, is being charged with concealment of a death, failure to report the death of a child under 13 and obstruction of justice.

Citing the ongoing investigation, coroner Brian Gustafson did not reveal what part of Staples' body had been shot.

A woman whose tip led authorities to find the body talked to TV6 about the case, asking to remain anonymous.

The source allegedly told the outlet that she had contacted the Department of Children and Family Services several times in the last few months because Staples was saying strange things about her son. She reportedly said Staples told her on Jan. 3 that Christmas would never be the same again. Her call to DCFS on July 25 prompted a welfare check, which ultimately resulted in police finding Zion’s body.

Sushi Staples appeared in court in late July with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 15, per TV6. It's not clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips app.

