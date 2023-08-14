Cause of Death for Boy, 10, Found in Garbage Bin in Mom's Garage After 7 Months Was Gunshot Wound

Sushi Staples, the mother of Zion Staples, faces multiple charges.

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 02:26PM EDT
Sushi Staples A 10-Year-Old Boy Found Was Dead in a Garbage Can in Mother's Garage. Heâd Been There for 7 Months
Photo:

Rock Island County Jail

The 10-year-old boy found dead in a garbage bin in his mother's garage in Illinois was killed by a gunshot wound, the Rock Island County coroner tells PEOPLE. The cause of death was based on the boy's preliminary autopsy.

Police found the body of Zion Staples on July 26 after it had been in the trash for seven months, ABC 6 News reported. The outlet, citing authorities, reported that the child's mother, Sushi Staples, 37, is being charged with concealment of a death, failure to report the death of a child under 13 and obstruction of justice. 

Citing the ongoing investigation, coroner Brian Gustafson did not reveal what part of Staples' body had been shot.

A woman whose tip led authorities to find the body talked to TV6 about the case, asking to remain anonymous.

The source allegedly told the outlet that she had contacted the Department of Children and Family Services several times in the last few months because Staples was saying strange things about her son. She reportedly said Staples told her on Jan. 3 that Christmas would never be the same again. Her call to DCFS on July 25 prompted a welfare check, which ultimately resulted in police finding Zion’s body.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sushi Staples appeared in court in late July with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 15, per TV6. It's not clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips app.

Related Articles
Michigan State Students Uncover Observatory Buried on Campus From 1881
Michigan State University Discovers 19th Century Observatory Buried on Campus: 'Very Humble Beginnings'
Saria Hildabrand
Soldier Posted Pleading Facebook Messages About Missing Wife. Now He's the Murder Suspect
Basketball Court
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia Basketball Court
Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson Cuts Finger While Shotgunning Beers Onstage: 'Should Be Fun to Play Guitar Tonight'
Ga. Father and Son Picked up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was Wanted for Murder
Ga. Father and Son Picked Up Hitchhiker. Then They Learned He Was a Wanted Murder Suspect
Rex Heuermann court 08 01 23
Estranged Wife of Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Has Cancer, Says Lawyer
Alabama Boat Brawl, boat fight suspect, l-r Zachary Shipman, Allen Todd, Mary Todd, Richard Roberts
3 More Arrested After Viral Alabama Riverboat Brawl as More Charges 'Likely' Coming
12-Year-Old Minn. Girl on Way Home from Funeral Dies in Head-on Crash with Vehicle that Crossed Median
12-Year-Old Wisc. Girl on Way Home from Funeral Dies in Head-on Crash with Vehicle that Crossed Median
Jordan Cam Walker, Calif. Boy, 6, Who Loved Sports and the Outdoors Is Found Stabbed to Death Along with Great-Grandmother;
Calif. Boy, 6, Who Loved Sports and the Outdoors Is Found Stabbed to Death Along with Great-Grandmother
gilgo beach serial killings
Children of Suspected Gilgo Beach Killer Are 'Caught Up in a Hellscape,' Lawyer Says
Ricardo Flores, 44, and Maria Barrios Calero, 44, were both arrested Sunday after a hotel worker allegedly saw the man sitting on a bed with two you females. Police responded and rescued the two victims and arrested this pair
How a Florida Hotel Clerk Rescued 2 Girls from Sex Trafficking, Leading to Arrest of Man & Woman
Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair
Attorney Roderick Edmond, from left, joined by Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Sr., Jessica Ross and attorney Cory Lynch, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Atlanta, announcing a lawsuit against a doctor and Southern Regional Medical Center, a hospital south of Atlanta where Ross went on July 9 to have her son.
Georgia Mom Claims Baby Was Decapitated During Birth, Files Lawsuit Against Hospital, Doctor
Author John Green poses for a photo during the Turtles All the Way Down book tour, backstage at the Curran Theatre on October 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
John Green Blasts Indiana Library for Removing 'The Fault in Our Stars' From Young Adult Section
El Roi Haiti on July 31, 2023 shows Alix Dorsainvil with her husband Sandro Dorsainvil, founder and director of El Roi Academy & Institution Mixte. Dorsainvil and her child have been freed after nearly two weeks in captivity, her employer said on August 9, 2023.
American Nurse and Her Daughter Released 2 Weeks After Being Kidnapped in Haiti
MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - AUGUST 8: The Harriott, a riverboat, remains docked on August 8, 2023, on the Alabama riverfront in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. Three people have now been charged in the large fight on floating dock Saturday that was captured on video by numerous spectators.
3 Men Charged in Viral Alabama Waterfront Brawl, Police Say More Charges Likely