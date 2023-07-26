Bowen Yang is back!

After a three-week hiatus, the comedian, 32, returned to his podcast Las Culturistas, co-hosted by Matt Rogers. After Rogers, 33, welcomed him back, Yang expressed his appreciation for everyone checking in on him.

“There was really such a perfect level of understanding, not that I was expecting anything less, but everyone got it,” the Saturday Night Live star said. “That’s the kind of people that are in this little world of ours, and I’m really really grateful.”

Explaining his absence, Yang said he'd been having issues with the antidepressant Wellbutrin. The medication is frequently used to improve mood and feelings of well-being.

“So I was on Wellbutrin and — full transparency — I got a low dose of Adderall just to help with the travel, to help with adjusting to the hours,” said Yang, who was in the midst of filming Wicked when he announced his hiatus from the podcast.

“It’s not working,” the Nora From Queens actor explained. “I was talking to some friends last night about how Wellbutrin really is not doing it for a lot of people. And if it’s working for you, god bless. But Wellbutrin isn’t for me.”

During Yang’s absence, Rogers hosted the podcast on his own, interviewing guests like Glamorous stars Miss Benny and Zane Phillips. With Yang back, he explained his own hesitancy around the antidepressant.

“I identify as a pretty anxious person, and I’ve heard that, when you’re dealing with anxiety, [Wellbutrin] maybe isn’t the girl,” Rogers noted. “So when you were saying you were struggling, and I was like, ‘maybe it’s because the Wellbutrin of it all is like… I do think of you as a little anxious.’”

First announcing his hiatus in early July, Yang noted that he was experiencing “bad bouts of depersonalization.” In his return to Las Culturistas, he expressed his confidence in using the term, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a psychological condition in which a person regularly feels that they are having an out-of-body experience and that their surroundings are not real.

“I know certain people, and we won’t name names, had an issue with the word ‘depersonalization,’” Yang said. “It is the clinical term for what I am experiencing.”

While Yang may have returned to the podcast, he emphasized that he was continuing his journey towards greater understanding of his mental health.

“This is a self-knowledge journey that we’re on, for me at least,” Yang commented. “We’ll just leave it at that.”

The Fire Island actor has been vocal about his personal life in the past, as he opened up about being sent to gay conversion therapy by his parents as a teen for PEOPLE for 2021's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"There was a huge chasm of misunderstanding," Yang said. "Neither side really understood where the other was coming from, and it led to very dangerous situations overall."

“What was always constant was the intention of love from both sides,” he added. “It pushed me into questioning what it meant, what was protected and what I should be protective about in terms of being a queer person. I don't take it for granted."