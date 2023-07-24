Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals

Barbie's huge cast could've been (somehow) even more epic.



Allison Jones, the casting director for the box-office-smashing movie from Greta Gerwig, recently told Vanity Fair that Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt all almost appeared as Kens in Barbie.

"They were, I'm not kidding, really bummed they couldn't do it," Jones said, noting that the movie's three-month onsite filming location in London made it impossible for the three actors.

What's more is that Jonathan Groff was in talks to play Allan — a role that eventually went to Michael Cera but that Groff, 38, was sad to miss out on.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,' " Jones said.

Jonathan Groff (L); Michael Cera as Allan in Barbie (2023). Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty; Warner Bros

Aside from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, some of Barbie's stars include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa, who appear as different versions of Ken in the film.

Meanwhile, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Issa Rae play different versions of Barbie, and Emerald Fennell appears as Midge.

Rounding out the cast as "real world" characters are America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Connor Swindells, Jamie Demetriou, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell, plus Helen Mirren as the offscreen narrator.

“Simu Liu was dying to be a Ken, God bless him,” Jones told Vanity Fair of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor, 34.



Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

While speaking with PEOPLE prior to the premiere of Barbie last week, Gosling, 42, shared that since he didn't play with Barbies himself growing up, his daughters were his main entryway into the brand.

"My kids were my introduction to [Barbie]," he said, adding, "I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken."

The actor went on to share that his girls — Amada, 7, and Esmeralda, 8 — also helped him prepare for a scene that required an extra amount of work.

"My kids were around for the months at home, as I was prepping for it," Gosling told PEOPLE. "So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too."

Barbie is in theaters now.