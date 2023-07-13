Bowen Yang's Podcast Co-Host Says 'Already Things Are Better' After Step Back: 'He Knows He Deserves That'

Amid the Yang's break from his 'Las Culturistas' podcast to address a bout of depersonalization, co-host Matt Rogers affirmed, "No one should be living every day feeling anything less than good"

By
Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Published on July 13, 2023
Bowen Yang
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Las Culturistas host Matt Rogers is giving fans an update on his co-host Bowen Yang

The 33-year-old comedian opened up about the Saturday Night Live star’s condition after he announced he would be taking a step back from their podcast due to “bad bouts of depersonalization” (a psychological condition in which a person regularly feels that they are having an out-of-body experience and that their surroundings are not real).

“What I really want everyone to know is that already things are better,” Rogers explained during an appearance on the On Display with Melissa Gorga podcast. “Already, there's more perspective and there's going to be steps taken to get him to a healthier place because he knows he deserves that.”

Added Rogers, “No one should be living every day feeling anything less than good about themselves, baseline.”

Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers at taylor swift Eras concert 05302023-45
Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers.

Bowen Yang/instagram

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old Fire Island star opened up via his Instagram Story about his mental health journey.

“Taking a very short break from [Las Culturistas]," he wrote. "Bad bouts of depersonalization are f---ing me up bad, but I am doing my best to get better! Please take care, be soon.”

La Culturistas comedy podcast
La Culturistas.

Forever Dog Productions

The Bros actor has been known to be honest about how he’s approached his professional career. Back in June 2021, the comedian spoke to PEOPLE about his experiences as the first openly gay Chinese American cast member on SNL

Though Yang may be the first cast member of his kind, he revealed that doesn’t feel any pressure and shared a piece of advice he received from the show’s creator.

"Lorne Michaels told me, 'The worst thing you can do is to think that you were destined to do this.' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's true.' There's some humility that has to be constant," he explained. 

"And if I ever put pressure on myself to represent in any meaningful way for Asian people, then that would just get in my way in terms of thinking that I am destined to speak on behalf of multiple people,” he added.

For the time being, Rogers, 33, is continuing on with Las Culturistas — which was named Podcast of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards — by tapping weekly guest co-hosts.

