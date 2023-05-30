Keanu Reeves' Rock Band Dogstar Reunites Onstage for the First Time in 20 Years

Dogstar took the stage over the weekend at BottleRock festival and performed two new songs

By
Published on May 30, 2023 04:35 PM

Dogstar still rocks!

On Saturday, Keanu Reeves performed with his newly reunited alternative rock band at Napa Valley's BottleRock festival for the first time in 20 years.

The band — which also includes Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose — performed songs from 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending. They also played tracks from their upcoming album titled "Glimmer" and "Flowers."

Per the San Francisco Chronicle, the John Wick actor, 58, was a bit nervous for the performance but Mailhouse calmed him down: "He was just super positive. He was like, 'Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there.'"

Keanu Reeves and Dogstar
Keanu Reeves performing at BottleRock.

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, the band teased a comeback on social media.

"Last set up on the roof in Lincoln Heights for @dogstarband photo shoot. Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient," read the post's caption, accompanying a new black-and-white photo of the band.

Dogstar was formed in the mid-'90s with Reeves as bassist and backing vocalist, Mailhouse as drummer and percussionist, Domrose as guitarist and vocalist. Gregg Miller also played guitar and sang with the band until his departure in 1995.

The band's first EP Quattro Formaggi was released in 1996 and followed by two albums, 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending, as well as a one-off cover of Mr. Big's "Shine" in 2004.

Keanu Reeves and Dogstar
Dogstar in 1996.

Martyn Goodacre/Getty 

During Dogstar's initial run, the band appeared in films including 1999's Me and Will and 2005's Ellie Parker. They also opened for David Bowie and Bon Jovi on tour and performed headlining shows with then-upcoming opening acts Rancid and Weezer.

After the band stopped touring together in the mid-2000s, Reeves and Mailhouse joined forces with guitarist Paulie Kosta and The Real World alum Rebecca Lord as the band becky (stylized in all lowercase). The trio recorded the theme song for Disney Channel's JoJo's Circus.

dogstar. guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves
Dogstar in 2023.

Brian Bowen Smith

Dogstar's Instagram account has been active since July 2022, documenting the recording process for a new album. "Can't wait to perform for everyone when the record comes out Spring 2023," read a caption posted in December alongside a photo of the band at a private concert.

