'Botched' Doctors Talk 'Most Advanced' Season, Share How Celebrity Plastic Surgery Trends Impact Their Clients (Exclusive)

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are gearing up for the return of Botched, calling the upcoming episodes “the most advanced season we’ve ever done.”

Ahead of the season 8 premiere, the southern California plastic surgeons shared with PEOPLE what fans can expect in the new season and how recent Hollywood trends have impacted their clientele.

“We took cases that we normally passed on, cases we never would've taken the first seven seasons and we felt we had gotten to the point where our experience and our skills that we could tackle these cases,” Dubrow says. “So it's a really interesting combination of trauma cases, congenital deformities and patients who've had major complications with plastic surgery. It’s an advanced season.”

This season will also see Dubrow handle a “very emotional” case while Nassif tackles the biggest challenge of his career.

“I have the biggest case I've ever done in my career for the show. It involves a tumor taking over someone's face,” Nassif shares, noting that it’s the “most shocking” case he’s seen, among many other difficult procedures this season. “I also have more complications and more surgeries that I've had to revise than I’ve ever had on any season. It's just a hard season.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dubrow and Nassif also talked about how Hollywood trends have impacted their clientele — both on and off the show.

One trend they've noticed is the desire for people to reverse their cosmetic procedures, copying celebrities like Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner, McKenzie Westmore and more. However, the doctors stress that unlike some Hollywood trends they try to steer patients away from — like buccal fat removal — they’re actually fans of the latest fad.

“Celebrities move the needle,” Dubrow explains. “So if celebrities are doing things that are actually helpful, like reversing procedures that are maybe a little too much — they're having too much fillers so they're dissolving it, they're taking their implants out because they realized that they probably had it too young — I think that's an important message that maybe a lot of the procedures that are done should be done later in life.”

“If someone looks unnatural, different, just not themselves, that's not where you want to go,” Nassif adds. “So we love the idea of trying to reverse that and become more natural if possible.”

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif. Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

Less is more in plastic surgery, Dubrow says, which is why a lot more clients are hoping to achieve a subtle look with their cosmetic procedures. Because Hollywood trends come and go, both doctors have always emphasized the need to be careful in making the decision to undergo any kind of procedure.

“Our goal is to actually educate and say, ‘Listen, you don't wanna do this.’ In the last nine months, I probably have turned down 25 patients, all young, all unnecessary surgery, not needing it,” Nassif tells PEOPLE.

“I think it's important that the doctor asks the patient and the patient asks themselves why and what,” Dubrow says. “Why do you want this done? Are you doing it for the right reasons and what consequences may you have in the future if you have this done at this stage? And if you have a really honest, open discussion about that, it may be able to inform and influence making a good decision that you won't regret later.”

Season 8 of Botched premieres August 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

